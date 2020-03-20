7 books to read to cope with anxiety during lockdown

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:26 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has not only prompted everyone to adopt social distancing and self-quarantine, but has also made innumerable people around the world extremely anxious. With governments urging people to advocate self-distancing and self-isolation to fight the pandemic, present times can be stressful indeed.

And while practising mindfulness and other techniques can go a long way in calming a person down, books too can come to the rescue.

Here are 7 books that can be read to cope with anxiety while we wait for things to get better.

The Noonday Demon: An Anatomy of Depression by Andrew Solomon

The memoir examines the personal, cultural and varied aspects of depression through the author’s interviews with doctors, researchers, politicians, pharmaceutical representatives and sufferers.

It covers almost every topic that one might associate with the condition, right from its history and cultural implications to varied treatments.

How to Overcome Anxiety by Enrique Rojas

An analysis by the author, it presents a fresh perspective at the condition, hounded as it is by new technologies, stress and demands on labour and time. The book advocates the adoption of healthier habits and stimulating change.

First, We Make The Beast Beautiful by Sarah Wilson

The author, known for her work on advocating people around the world to lead a better life interviews sufferers, mental health experts, philosophers and even the Dalai Lama to find ways to combat anxiety.

The author unravels the notion that anxiety is a difficult and dangerous disease that must be medicated into submission; instead presenting it as a spiritual quest that allows on to understand what really matters in life.

The Happiness Trap: How to Stop Struggling and Start Living: A Guide to ACT by Russ Harris

This one is a riveting insight into the techniques of the Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. The book aims to reduce anxiety, stress and worry and all the time break self-defeating habits, overcome insecurities and create a meaningful and rich life.

An approachable and enjoyable read, Russ Harris argues that the key to dealing with depression, anxiety and addiction is not through removing bad feelings, but rather developing mental tools to fight them effectively.

Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers

The book teaches readers to manage their anxiety by making decisions in the face of insecurities. It also shows how to manage harmful relationships and become more skillful and confident. It asks us to stop negative thinking patterns and reeducate the mind to think more positively.

Self-Compassion: The Proven Power of Being Kind to Yourself by Kristin Neff

It cites the author and other psychologists in saying that people understand their failings and imperfections and accept themselves for who they are, experience greater well-being than those who repeatedly judge themselves.

It can be called a guide on how to become more self-compassionate and achieve one’s dreams.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson

The author in the work urges readers to stop trying to be positive all the time to accept their own selves in their path towards becoming better and happier people.

This bestseller says in dire times it is not worth trying to turn lemons into lemonade, but rather learning to handle situations better.

