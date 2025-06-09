Daneesh Majid: “History has mostly been written by those in power”

What made you address this important piece of our history and the unjustifiably long gap in public discourse? How did you approach writing about that politically sensitive moment? Author Daneesh Majid (Courtesy Instagram)

An epiphany back in early 2020 propelled me into action. A little before Covid, a video interview I conducted with Arshad Pirzada crystallized something I had been thinking about when carrying out some Hyderabad-centric features for The Hindu Business Line’s weekly magazine two years earlier. Pirzada is a former Gulf NRI whose family came from a priestly lineage and had ties to the bureaucratic Asaf Jahi establishment. Post-1948, they had to adjust to life as numerical minorities in a democratic landscape unlike the old feudal setup in which the ruling Muslim minority held sway. The then Siasat.com chief editor, Ayoob Ali Khan, chided both of us for not emphasizing this fall and rise aspect of Pirzada’s journey, one which included him becoming an economic migrant to Saudi Arabia and paving the way for his family’s economic revival.

256pp, Rs499; HarperCollins

There are plenty of such stories in Hyderabad that have remained undocumented (not only because many elders are no longer with us) and diluted through generations. A lot of these accounts have not been brought to the fore through crisp, timely and accessible narratives in the vein of works by authors like Urvashi Butalia, Anam Zakaria, Aanchal Malhotra and yourself.

As for my approach, I could not solely rely on oral accounts. Besides my own enormous bookshelf, I scoured various bookstores, accessed personal libraries and found some academic articles to recreate the eras and build worlds that the 11 different families featured in the book lived in. My editor Vikram Shah’s nudges in the right direction were key to this.

Hyderabad is a city of syncretism, but also of stark divides – linguistic, religious, and class-based. How did you navigate these complexities while telling its story?

Some of these divides existed pre-1948.

For instance, many people believe that the Mulki agitation which began surfacing in the early 1950s was the earliest harbinger of the Telangana-Andhra divide. One story an acquaintance told me was about his father, a participant in the anti-Nizam and eventually anti-Indian government struggle. When his father was hiding out among Andhra Telugu cadres and interacting with ordinary citizens during the late 1940s in Bapatla, Madras Presidency, some of them either wondered how he was able to articulately communicate in Telugu while many poked fun at his Telangana dialect outright. That too, despite the fact that the Andhra Jana Sangham, which helped foment revolt in Telangana brought the Telugu populations from Madras Presidency and Telangana together on the basis of language. He also spoke of how Andhraites monopolized decision-making out of a sense of organizational superiority.

So rather than only looking at these divisions through post-colonial, contemporary lenses, finding and citing primary/secondary sources that mention previous iterations of these divisions helped in navigating those present-day discords.

Nizam Osman Ali Khan. (HT Photo)

Please tell us about your most important sources, and share any stories that surprised you or changed your thinking.

Two important ones which altered specific notions come to mind — both my own and commonly held ones.

Dr Rafiuddin Farouqui’s compilation of the Aurangabad (then a part of the Nizam state)-born Maulana Maududi’s letters, in which he beseeches Qasim Razvi to negotiate the best terms of accession with the Indian government. It showed a more farsighted, accommodating side to someone that many, including my own great-grandfather, who served as a Director in the Religious Affairs Department of Princely Hyderabad, saw as a hardliner.

Chukka Ramaiah, the now 98-year-old activist who participated in the early days of the Telangana Revolt not only abhorred the ruled Hindu vs. ruler Muslim angle of looking at the anti-Nizam struggle, but a cruder version of the Andhra versus Telangana binary too. He was all praise for a class of Andhraites who arrived in Hyderabad state during the early 1950s, not as monopolisers of the commercial and ruling dispensations. This group of egalitarian-minded teachers from Andhra uplifted Telangana Telugus who previously didn’t have access to education, especially in their mother tongue.

Our respective works (mine on the Sindhis) trace the afterlives of two distinct but parallel communities deeply affected by the reshaping of India after Partition. What does this say about how we remember the ‘unwritten histories’ of India – the ones lived not by governments, but by people?

History has mostly been written by those in power. Today, various political figures have been rewriting history especially through their election rhetoric. Since 2018, state, municipal and national polls saw certain opposition factions referring to then Chief Minister KCR as the “New Nizam.”. The “Nizam culture” was also blamed entirely for the city’s so-called inability to become a global IT hub.

All this amounts to a constant rewriting of the past by the powers that be as they evoke the powers that were! But it is the ordinary citizenry of today, the majority of which doesn’t have the time nor resources to (re)evaluate bygone eras, who gets polarized as a result. Cinema, social media reels and WhatsApp forwards, backed by a robust ecosystem don’t help either.

Yes, the Nizam possessed his shortcomings, and princely Hyderabad had a dark side to it. But this us-versus-them prism, with the Nizam and the Razakars being equated as the sole aggressors, has gained too much currency.

I was told first and second-hand stories from Kayasthas and Telangana Hindus about Osman Ali Khan’s personal generosity and his patronage of temples. A lot of Telugu and Urdu literature chronicles how religious Muslims took to the onset of leftism against a feudal set up spearheaded by their “own.”

Micro-histories that ask the “big” questions about historical occurrences, in the “small” places are the need of the hour.

Food, tehzeeb, language, architecture – Hyderabad’s cultural distinctiveness is legendary. Which elements do you think are still thriving, and which are slipping away?

Shervanis as well as Rumi topis are still worn at weddings and various functions. The food, for the most part, is still around. The feudal mentality that makes things more hierarchical while also inducing inertia among Hyderabadis won’t disappear anytime soon. That being said, to varying extents, these elements certainly haven’t been immune to the onset of McDonaldization.

The Dakhani dialect, which isn’t in danger of being fully cannibalized by shuddh Hindi or khaalis Urdu yet, can still be heard widely. But the nastaleeq script in which one can read Dakhani and standard Urdu literary gems, is rapidly fading away.

Signboards on streets as well as government offices and Urdu “jashns/anjumans” that often take place are in no way indicative of any substantive revival.

Unless the prose is translated, which to some is code for “diluted,” so much literature risks becoming obscure or an exotic relic of the past. In the past three years, some of my favourite Old City bookstores have closed or aren’t selling non-religious content.

The Charminar in Hyderabad (Shutterstock)

Did you find yourself having to leave certain things out – whether due to space, sensitivity, or complexity? Are there stories you wish you’d been able to tell more fully?

Yes. Throughout my research and fieldwork, I learned of some interesting reasons regarding why some Hyderabadis did or didn’t undertake life-altering migrations to the West, the Gulf, other Indian cities, certain parts of Telangana/AP, or even Pakistan.

There are some intriguing anecdotes about why some Muslims decided to either stay in India or make the move to Pakistan. After 1948, even the apolitical, professional class of Hyderabad’s Muslims, regardless of whether they had ties to the nobility, considered settling in Pakistan. Despite the 1965 War, which put spokes in the wheel of Indo-Pak travel, many left for Pakistan in the 1970s out of personal grievances.

Including such sagas would have provided a more personal, interior context as to why people decided to leave their families and native soil. However, if an interviewee requests for the omission of any detail or anecdote, out of respect and sensitivity, I have to oblige.

Who did you imagine as your ideal reader while writing this book – and what do you hope they will take away from it?

My ideal reader was always someone who wants to look at how people remember tragic episodes alongside common, sometimes militantly mainstreamed interpretations. Irrespective of whether the reader approaches my first book as such, at the very least, I hope that they get to experience the flavour of Hyderabad through its 11 diverse families. After all, a city’s cultural distinctiveness isn’t only defined by its monuments, cuisine and languages, but also by those who call(ed) it home.

Saaz Aggarwal is the author of Sindh — Stories from a Vanished Homeland.