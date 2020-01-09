Dear Zindagi-Jeevan Samvad, the book that talks about battling depression

books

Based on depression and suicide, the famous web series of senior journalist Dayashankar Mishra has come out in the form of the book, ‘Dear Zindagi-Jeevan Samvad’. The book was released at India International Center, New Delhi on Sunday by senior critic Dr. Vijay Bahadur Singh, senior IPS officer Dharmendra Singh, Madhya Pradesh Medium editor Pushpendra Pal Singh and cancer survivor Sheel Saini. The book release event was conducted by Dr. Vartika Nanda, senior journalist, prison reformer and media teacher.

On this occasion, Dr. Vijay Bahadur Singh said that Dayashankar’s book on depression has content which till date was not available to Hindi readers. He said that many people think about suicide and depression with a western viewpoint, but Dayashankar has written about these issues while combining both an Indian traditional viewpoint and the modern aspect. Dr. Vijay said that in the Mahabharata, when Arjun was confused, Krishna gave him advice. Similarly, this book shows the path to lead us from depression to living life fully.

Pushpendra Pal Singh said that this book is useful for young people as well as children. Because on one hand there is pressure on the young generation to get employment and on the other hand youth is also when love, sentimentality and other emotions take precedence. In such a situation, under pressure, young people take fatal steps since they are unable to talk about their situation with anyone and walk towards s state of inner darkness. When such youngsters will read this book, they will feel as if they are talking to a friend about their problems.

Dharmendra Singh said that we need to adapt our lifestyle according to the needs of the times. People in India are not very conscious about mental health. Not only this, we are suffering from the old belief in which it is considered a shame to tell others about depression.

Sheel Saini said that while she was struggling with life and death in the hospital, digital articles of ‘Jeevan Samvad’ gave her ‘Jeevan Sanjeevani’. Sheel Saini said that this book is not just to fight depression; this book is for every person who is in misery and cannot see clearly what lies ahead in their life. This book is like a friend who is extending a helping hand to those who are in grief and suffering.

