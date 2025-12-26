Dhrubo Jyoti picks their favourite read of 2025

If there’s a crisis of reading and reason in the world today, a large chunk of the blame must rest on the shoulders of the social media companies whose products once promised to democratise thought, unshackle knowledge and give people an equal platform to share and engage. Instead, they have turned the Internet into poisonous silos of competing misinformation that not only condone violence and prejudice but also threaten to chip away at the foundations of democracy. It follows that whenever authors turn their gaze on the Internet, it is through a decidedly unsympathetic lens. Anurag Minus Verma’s The Great Indian Brain Rot (Bloomsbury India)

Dhrubo Jyoti (Courtesy the subject)

Anurag Minus Verma’s The Great Indian Brain Rot, stands out in this melee. The slim volume examines internet cultures in the world’s most-populous nation, and what the memefication mindset, short-format content and the hunger for virality has done to social media, news, and politics. Using the prism of everyday interactions between viral but often unknown-to-the-mainstream influencers in north India, Verma talks about performing caste on the internet, the underbelly of monetisation and the cost of a viral moment. Just the push and pulls of Rajat Dalal and Rajbir Sisodiya’s feud hold clues to how our country is changing. It’s a roller coaster ride.