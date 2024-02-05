Giselle Harding: “GLF doesn’t take itself too seriously and that’s why it’s fun”

Please tell us about your role as the festival director and your journey in promoting literature in the region? Director, Galle Literature Festival, Giselle Harding (Senka Music)

It’s been an interesting journey! Owning a bookshop in Sri Lanka, being an avid supporter of the Sri Lankan reading culture and with a background in events, Galle Literary Festival felt like a very natural endeavour — yet I was incredibly flattered to be approached by the founder, Geoffrey Dobbs, to help steer the festival’s return.

Having never attended the GLF before — and after a four-year hiatus — this year feels like something of a re-grounding for the festival, establishing building blocks for growth, with longevity in mind. My book store, Wild and the Sage in Unawatuna, really cemented my passion to nurture a reading culture in Sri Lanka; I want Sri Lankans to love our authors as much as the international literary world does.

How has the literary scene in Sri Lanka grown or changed since the inception of the festival in 2007?

The festival has made literature “cool” in Sri Lanka. It started off being trendy just to be seen at the festival’s famous literary lunches and dinners. But, in 2024, a ticket to an author session was an absolute must-have. While this might seem trivial, the impact is far greater: children will see their parents reading, accompany them to the festival, come to see reading as a natural part of life — and that’s what establishes a culture. We want reading to be part of the next generation’s lifestyle.

How did you go about curating the authors and speakers for the festival, and settling on the themes for the panels?

After such a long break — and post-pandemic — we were apprehensive of the authors’ willingness to visit Sri Lanka. How wrong we were! After reaching out to our network and requesting introductions, we quickly realised that the GLF is known and loved by all who have experienced it. After bringing on our wonderful programme curator, Saskia Walker, we started to develop themes based on what we believe the current climate of Sri Lankan should represent, and from there, our wonderful author line-up took shape. I’m very proud of the result and hope everyone found something to love.

A session at the Fort Bazaar venue (Malaka Mp Photography(Galle Literary Festival ))

Are there any particular authors or sessions you were especially excited about?

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the headliners, I was very excited about Nayomi Apsara and Will Harris’ Tea & Poetry session at Doornberg — for the setting, for the combination and its diversity, and to simply enjoy thoughtful verse in the afternoon. I think On Belonging in Writing — a panel discussion — was the beginning of an important conversation in Sri Lanka around community and cultural identity.

Wildlife Photography with Gehan De Silva Wijeyeratne was an absolute treasure to have in our programme. Finally, and most importantly, we had perhaps the three most influential names in Sri Lankan literature today — Romesh Gunesekera, Shehan Karunatilaka and Ameena Hussein — discussing The Changing Sri Lankan Literary Landscape as a finale.

What gives the GLF a distinctive edge compared to other literary events elsewhere on the Indian subcontinent?

Firstly, our backdrop. Galle Fort — with its historic ramparts, cobbled streets and postcard setting next to the Indian Ocean — is an absolutely unique and charming venue for a literary festival. Just ask any author who’s been before! Secondly, our cross-section of events. Lunch with an author; high tea and poetry; catamaran cruises with visiting chefs; cultural tours of the Fort. The GLF offers such a diverse spectrum of content. Perhaps most importantly, though, the festival doesn’t take itself too seriously: it’s a celebration of conversation, and that’s why it’s just so much fun.

How does the festival engage with the local community? Are there any educational or outreach programs associated with the festival?

Absolutely. Even in this more compact comeback, we have not compromised on our outreach programmes, which remain central to the festival’s identity. Parallel to the main children’s festival, we host an entirely free outreach programme. We invite 20 children from five local schools and host them for a full day of creative workshops and sessions with our visiting authors. We also offer student discounts through universities, and we are able to plan transport for group bookings. Plus, we have free events — and these are not an afterthought. We selected what we feel are the most important events in the calendar and made the top five completely free to attend. These are open to everyone.

How do you think Sri Lankan literature reflects and influences social change in Sri Lanka?

I think it’s early days. Shehan Karunatilaka’s Booker-prize winning novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, was very important to Sri Lanka, as it considers the war from a perspective which had not yet been voiced. Amanda Jayatissa is discussing some interesting social issues in her writing and likewise with celebrities such as Nihal Arthanayake. I think these voices need time to establish and impact — but I think we are en route.

Romesh Gunesekera (centre) and Shehan Karunatilaka (right) with Ameena Hussein discussing the changing Sri Lankan literary landscape at 30 Leyn Baan Street (Malaka Mp Photography(Galle Literary Festival ))

What was the idea behind the two segments, Art trail and Gourmet Galle?

The GLF was always built for growth. We have seen huge success in the author lunches and dinners, and so Gourmet Galle — a full calendar of culinary events and masterclasses — was born. Similarly, interest in Sri Lankan artists is rising globally, and what better way to showcase their work than at an event which receives thousands of international visitors. The GLF has creativity at its core and we would like to continue to explore more disciplines in future: film, performance, music — maybe even fashion.

Writing from Sri Lanka has been in the limelight for a while. With Shehan winning the Booker in 2022, do you think there is renewed global interest in writing from the country?

Sri Lanka was for many years shadowed by negative press but the island’s literary talent has always been a source of pride. I think the authors in the limelight today are fully deserving of international recognition. With Sri Lanka cast in a new light, I am confident we will see the emergence of new voices with a global audience.

Shireen Quadri is the editor of The Punch Magazine Anthology of New Writing: Select Short Stories by Women Writers.