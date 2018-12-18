GLOW, Netflix’s retro wrestling comedy show’s comic book to launch in March

Netflix’s retro wrestling comedy GLOW is set to have its own comic book series which will come out in March next year. IDW Publishing on Monday announced a four-issue comic book series based on the show, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The comic book will offer an original story spinning out from the critically acclaimed series starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron.

Written by author Tini Howard with art by Hannah Templer, the comic book GLOW will be overseen by the show’s co-creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, in an official capacity as executive producers.

“I’m more than just a GLOW fan, I’m a wrestling fan, too. I’ve written wrestling comics before, and I adore it. Wrestling and comic books are a natural fit for more than just tights and fights. “Each of the gorgeous ladies has either developed her own character or adapted to one thrust upon her, and making that identity her own is not dissimilar to, say, putting on a bat costume,” Howard said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 16:46 IST