Happy birthday EL James: Interesting facts about author of The Fifty Shades Trilogy, Mister and more

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:20 IST

Since being published, The Fifty Shades trilogy has sold over 125 million copies worldwide, making its author Erika Leonard -- more popular under her pen name EL James -- one of the most popular authors in modern times.

The author, who celebrates her birthday on March 7, went on to study history at the University of Kent before turning to writing.

James has said that the idea for Fifty Shades took root from the vampire novel series Twilight. Inspired by the Robert Pattinson and Kirsten Stewart movies, James started reading the Stephenie Meyer books the films were based on, before going on to write two unofficial sequels to them.

During this time she discovered what ‘fan fiction’ was and published those two books on Kindle under the pen name Snowqueens Icedragon.

She began writing the Fifty Shades books in August 2009.

The author even went on to describe Fifty Shades trilogy as her ‘midlife crisis’ and was named one of Time’s ‘The World’s 100 Most Influential People’ in 2012.

Here are a few works by the author one must read.

Fifty Shades of Grey: The first installment in the Fifty Shades novel series, the erotic romance novel was published in 2011. The novel follows college graduate Anastasia Steele and young business magnate Christian Grey and the growing relationship between them. The book has explicit narratives on erotic scenes featuring elements of sexual practices like BDSM.

Fifty Shades Darker: The 2012 erotic romance novel, which is the second in the series, starts three days after Anastasia leaves Christian and begins her job as personal assistant to Jack Hyde, an editor at Seattle Independent Publishing (SIP). The novel develops more into the past of Christian and sees him ultimately propose to Ana towards the end.

Fifty Shades Freed: The final book in the erotic romance trilogy sees Anastasia Steele trying to adjust to married life with Christian Grey. However, her past comes sweeping in to disrupt their lives and the newlywed couple have to find ways to deal with it.

The Mister: The 2019 romance novel by EL James is about an English aristocrat Maxim Trevethick. He has inherited his brother’s titles and estate and falls for his Albanian undocumented immigrant housemaid Alessia Demachi.

In 2015, the first book in Fifty Shades trilogy was turned into a film. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, it stars Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey. The film was a huge commercial success.

In 2017, the second part of the series was adapted for the big screen, while 2018 saw the third part being turned into a movie as well.

