Home / Books / HT Nielsen Top 10 Fiction Bestseller List - January-March 2020

HT Nielsen Top 10 Fiction Bestseller List - January-March 2020

Chetan Bhagat tops the charts with The Girl in Room 105 and Amish Tripathi dominates the list for the first quarter of 2020 with three titles

books Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:53 IST
Hindustan Times
Chetan Bhagat tops the fiction bestseller list for the first quarter of 2020.
Chetan Bhagat tops the fiction bestseller list for the first quarter of 2020.(Aalok Soni/HT Photo)
         
1The Girl in room 105Chetan BhagatWestland
2The AlchemistPaulo CoelhoHarperCollins
3Stories We Never TellSavi SharmaWestland
4Life is What You Make ItPreeti ShenoySrishti
5

Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta: Ram Chandra Series

Amish TripathiWestland
6Scion of Ikshvaku: Ram Chandra SeriesAmish TripathiWestland
7The Vault of VishnuAshwin Sanghi Westland
8Wish I Could Tell YouDurjoy DattaPenguin Random House
9The Immortals of Meluha: The Shiva TrilogyAmish TripathiWestland
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesHachette
