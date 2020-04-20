HT Nielsen Top 10 Fiction Bestseller List - January-March 2020
Chetan Bhagat tops the charts with The Girl in Room 105 and Amish Tripathi dominates the list for the first quarter of 2020 with three titlesbooks Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:53 IST
Hindustan Times
|1
|The Girl in room 105
|Chetan Bhagat
|Westland
|2
|The Alchemist
|Paulo Coelho
|HarperCollins
|3
|Stories We Never Tell
|Savi Sharma
|Westland
|4
|Life is What You Make It
|Preeti Shenoy
|Srishti
|5
Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta: Ram Chandra Series
|Amish Tripathi
|Westland
|6
|Scion of Ikshvaku: Ram Chandra Series
|Amish Tripathi
|Westland
|7
|The Vault of Vishnu
|Ashwin Sanghi
|Westland
|8
|Wish I Could Tell You
|Durjoy Datta
|Penguin Random House
|9
|The Immortals of Meluha: The Shiva Trilogy
|Amish Tripathi
|Westland
|10
|The Silent Patient
|Alex Michaelides
|Hachette
