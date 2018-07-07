HT-Nielsen top 10: The Alchemist continues to top the best-selling fiction list

Paulo Coelho’s best selling novem The Alchemist continues to remain at the top spot in the top 10 fiction titles category. It is followed by Harinder S Sikka’s Calling Sehmat. And The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi comes in at number three.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho Calling Sehmat

Harinder S. Sikka

Harinder S. Sikka The Immortals of Meluha

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow

Tilly Bagshawe

Tilly Bagshawe Will You Still Love Me?

Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh One Indian Girl

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Origin

Dan Brown

Dan Brown Ram - Scion of Ikshvaku

Amish

Amish The President is Missing

President Bill Clinton & Jam Patterson Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

Mark Manson

Mark Manson The Heartfulness Way

Kamlesh D. Patel & Joshua Pollock

Kamlesh D. Patel & Joshua Pollock Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Exam Warriors

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

Robin S. Sharma

Robin S. Sharma The Intelligent Investor

Benjamin Graham

Benjamin Graham Wings of Fire:An Autobiography

Arun Tiwari & Abul Kalam

Arun Tiwari & Abul Kalam Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life!

Jeff Keller

Jeff Keller Thinking, Fast and Slow

Daniel Kahneman

Daniel Kahneman Manorama Yearbook 2018

Matthew Mammen

In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position for consecutive weeks, followed by The Heartfulness Way by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh Patel. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari is at number three.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway

Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Burning Maze,The:The Trials of Apollo

Rick Riordan

Rick Riordan The Magic of the Lost Temple

Sudha Murty Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher The Best of Panchatantra

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh The Best of Tenali Raman

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh The Blue Umbrella

Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond The Best of Jataka Tales

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh 365 Pancharantra Stories

Traditional

In children’s books by international publishers, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney continues to remain on number one position, followed by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling. Her book Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is at number three.

Among Indian publishers, The Best Of Panchatantra leads for the second consecutive week, followed by The Best Of Tenali Raman and The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond.

