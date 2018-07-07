 HT-Nielsen top 10: The Alchemist continues to top the best-selling fiction list | books | top 10 | Hindustan Times
  • Saturday, Jul 07, 2018
HT-Nielsen top 10: The Alchemist continues to top the best-selling fiction list

Here’s your weekly guide to the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

books Updated: Jul 07, 2018 09:18 IST

Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week. (Shutterstock)

Paulo Coelho’s best selling novem The Alchemist continues to remain at the top spot in the top 10 fiction titles category. It is followed by Harinder S Sikka’s Calling Sehmat. And The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi comes in at number three.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles
  • The Alchemist
    Paulo Coelho
  • Calling Sehmat
    Harinder S. Sikka
  • The Immortals of Meluha
    Amish Tripathi
  • Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow
    Tilly Bagshawe
  • Will You Still Love Me?
    Ravinder Singh
  • One Indian Girl
    Chetan Bhagat
  • Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series
    Amish Tripathi
  • Origin
    Dan Brown
  • Ram - Scion of Ikshvaku
    Amish
  • The President is Missing
    President Bill Clinton & Jam Patterson
Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
    Mark Manson
  • The Heartfulness Way
    Kamlesh D. Patel & Joshua Pollock
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
    Yuval Noah Harari
  • Exam Warriors
    Narendra Modi
  • Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
    Robin S. Sharma
  • The Intelligent Investor
    Benjamin Graham
  • Wings of Fire:An Autobiography
    Arun Tiwari & Abul Kalam
  • Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life!
    Jeff Keller
  • Thinking, Fast and Slow
    Daniel Kahneman
  • Manorama Yearbook 2018
    Matthew Mammen

In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position for consecutive weeks, followed by The Heartfulness Way by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh Patel. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari is at number three.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
    Jeff Kinney
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
    J. K. Rowling
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
    J. K. Rowling
  • Burning Maze,The:The Trials of Apollo
    Rick Riordan
  • The Magic of the Lost Temple
    Sudha Murty
Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher
  • The Best of Panchatantra
    Rungeen Singh
  • The Best of Tenali Raman
    Rungeen Singh
  • The Blue Umbrella
    Ruskin Bond
  • The Best of Jataka Tales
    Rungeen Singh
  • 365 Pancharantra Stories
    Traditional

In children’s books by international publishers, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney continues to remain on number one position, followed by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling. Her book Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is at number three.

Among Indian publishers, The Best Of Panchatantra leads for the second consecutive week, followed by The Best Of Tenali Raman and The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond.

