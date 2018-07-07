HT-Nielsen top 10: The Alchemist continues to top the best-selling fiction list
Here’s your weekly guide to the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Jul 07, 2018 09:18 IST
Paulo Coelho’s best selling novem The Alchemist continues to remain at the top spot in the top 10 fiction titles category. It is followed by Harinder S Sikka’s Calling Sehmat. And The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi comes in at number three.
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho
- Calling Sehmat
Harinder S. Sikka
- The Immortals of Meluha
Amish Tripathi
- Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow
Tilly Bagshawe
- Will You Still Love Me?
Ravinder Singh
- One Indian Girl
Chetan Bhagat
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series
Amish Tripathi
- Origin
Dan Brown
- Ram - Scion of Ikshvaku
Amish
- The President is Missing
President Bill Clinton & Jam Patterson
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Mark Manson
- The Heartfulness Way
Kamlesh D. Patel & Joshua Pollock
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- Exam Warriors
Narendra Modi
- Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Robin S. Sharma
- The Intelligent Investor
Benjamin Graham
- Wings of Fire:An Autobiography
Arun Tiwari & Abul Kalam
- Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life!
Jeff Keller
- Thinking, Fast and Slow
Daniel Kahneman
- Manorama Yearbook 2018
Matthew Mammen
In the top 10 non-fiction list, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to remain on number one position for consecutive weeks, followed by The Heartfulness Way by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh Patel. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari is at number three.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
J. K. Rowling
- Burning Maze,The:The Trials of Apollo
Rick Riordan
- The Magic of the Lost Temple
Sudha Murty
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh
- The Best of Tenali Raman
Rungeen Singh
- The Blue Umbrella
Ruskin Bond
- The Best of Jataka Tales
Rungeen Singh
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Traditional
In children’s books by international publishers, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney continues to remain on number one position, followed by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling. Her book Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is at number three.
Among Indian publishers, The Best Of Panchatantra leads for the second consecutive week, followed by The Best Of Tenali Raman and The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more