HT Picks; New Reads

A window into early mountain climbing This week’s pick of interesting reads includes an omnibus edition mountaineering books, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s latest novel, and a collection of perceptive short stories (Akash Shrivastav)

₹999; Speaking Tiger (An omnibus edition that offers a view of Himalayan exploration)

Frank S Smythe (1900-1949) was one of the greatest mountaineers of the twentieth century, and a celebrated memoirist and adventure writer. This collection brings together three accounts of his most thrilling ascents in the Himalayas — The Kangchenjunga Adventure, Kamet Conquered and Camp Six.

The Kangchenjunga Adventure narrates in detail the 1930 expedition to climb the third-highest mountain in the world: how Smythe, as part of an international team of mountaineers, attempts to reach the summit, before a deadly avalanche — which kills one of the Sherpas — forces them to change course and scale the Jonsong Peak instead. In Kamet Conquered, Smythe makes a successful bid at ascending Mount Kamet in 1931, which was at that time still unscaled. On their way back, Smythe and his team chance upon the spectacular and colourful Bhyundar Valley, which they christen the ‘Valley of Flowers’, and which is now a National Park. Camp Six recounts a gripping adventure on the world’s highest mountain —the 1933 Everest Expedition, in which Smythe, climbing alone, ascends to a point higher than any human had reached before. Made without ropes or oxygen to support him, and in terrible snow conditions, the climb is regarded as one of the greatest endeavours in the history of mountaineering.

This majestic omnibus edition offers a fascinating window into early mountain climbing and Himalayan exploration. It is also a rare treat for every lover of fine, entertaining writing.*

That fleeting state of happiness

399pp, ₹599; Harper Collins (A novel that looks at the very nature of love)

Chiamaka is a Nigerian travel writer living in America. Alone in the midst of the pandemic, she recalls her past lovers and grapples with her choices and regrets. Zikora, her best friend, is a lawyer who has been successful at everything until –-betrayed and brokenhearted – she must turn to the person she thought she needed least. Omelogor, Chiamaka’s bold, outspoken cousin, is a financial powerhouse in Nigeria who begins to question how well she knows herself. And Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, is proudly raising her daughter in America – but faces an unthinkable hardship that threatens all she has worked to achieve.

In Dream Count, Adichie trains her fierce eye on these women in a sparkling, transcendent novel that takes up the very nature of love itself. Is true happiness ever attainable or is it just a fleeting state? And how honest must we be with ourselves in order to love, and to be loved? A trenchant reflection on the choices we make and those made for us, on daughters and mothers, on our interconnected world, Dream Count pulses with emotional urgency and poignant, unflinching observations of the human heart, in language that soars with beauty and power. It confirms Adichie’s status as one of the most exciting and dynamic writers on the literary landscape.*

Of small conversations and big realisations

112pp, ₹290; Books Etc (A collection of short stories that guides the reader to a greater understanding of the world)

Writer and photographer Prerna Jain’s stories translated from the original Hindi by the author herself is a collection of seemingly simple stories that present complex emotions and relationships. Poet and storyteller Suman Keshari states that readers familiar with Prerna Jain’s stories “know that she has mastered the craft of expressing the complexity of socio-economic conditions through small conversations”. Translator and popular historian Rana Safvi, who has provided the book blurb, also says that the stories make her realise “how interconnected we all are; each word reveals the deep connections that bind us to each other”. Unmatched: Hopes and Dilemmas is a collection that moves readers and allows them to arrive at a greater understanding of themselves and their world.*

*All copy from book flap.