HT Picks; New Reads

Comics to fight brain rot This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a book of powerful comics that critique injustice, a volume on the downfall of two Muslim dynasties in the early twentieth century, and another on the terrible consequences of the rush for green energy (Akash Shrivastav)

174pp, ₹499; Bloomsbury (Deceptively simple comics that offer a powerful critique of authoritarianism, injustice and social ills.)

In Touching Grass, Sanitary Panels goes beyond viral moments to offer a raw and powerful critique of authoritarianism, the great injustices of the world and the many social ills of our times. These resonant and deceptively simple comics and political cartoons are a mirror to the world we live in. Through her pressing political art, Rachita Taneja, aka Sanitary Panels, explores casteism, Islamophobia, transphobia, economic inequality and climate anxiety, among other pressing issues. She examines the perpetual paradox of staying informed and being politically active while not being overwhelmed by algorithmic systems designed to overstimulate and exhaust us. Sanitary Panels insists we rise through the fog of doomscrolling, brain rot, and hopelessness towards a world that is more equal, liveable and just. At its heart, Touching Grass offers something precious: hope. Hope found in community building and solidarity, and in the fierce, unwavering spirit of ordinary people who refuse to give up. This book of comics is a reminder that while the world may be on fire, we are never truly alone.* The Ottomans and Hyderabad

285pp, ₹799; HarperCollins (The story of the downfall of two Muslim dynasties that reveals how India was at the epicentre of the Islamic world in the early twentieth century.)

The remarkable story of the last Ottoman Caliph, exiled by Ataturk, who tried to recreate the Caliphate in the Indian princely state of Hyderabad. Abdulmejid II was a talented painter, music enthusiast and Francophile. He was also the last Ottoman Caliph, expelled from Istanbul in March 1924 when Turkey abolished the 1,300-year-old Caliphate.From his villa on the French Riviera, Abdulmejid launched a plan to resurrect the institution and transform world history. Indian politician Shaukat Ali brokered a marital alliance between the Ottomans and the Nizam of Hyderabad, the world’s richest prince, who governed a state the size of Italy in the Indian subcontinent.This saw the union of Islam’s two greatest houses, and of the Islamic west and east. It cemented Hyderabad’s status as a global Muslim capital, and left Abdulmejid’s grandson, the Ottoman prince and the designated Nizam-in-waiting, perfectly placed to claim the Caliphate. But Partition in 1947 and the annexation of Hyderabad the following year spelled the end of this prospect.Exploring the lives, cultures and sensibilities of an amazing cast of players, The Indian Caliphate details this extraordinary history, which for decades has been consigned to near oblivion. This story of the downfall of two Muslim dynasties reveals a forgotten fact: that India was, in many ways, the very epicentre of the Islamic world in the early twentieth century.* The war for the supply of battery metals

461pp, ₹699; HarperCollins (On how, in the rush for green energy, the world has become blind to the terrible consequences of the extraction of certain resources)