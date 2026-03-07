HT Picks; New Reads

Each of us has an innate drive for progress and growth. It’s why we feel alive and fulfilled when we channel that drive into meaningful goals, be it starting a business, writing a book, learning an instrument, studying a craft or training for a marathon. Excellence is not a destination so much as an energising process of growth and becoming -- one that yields our best performances and, every bit as important, our best selves. Except too often the hustle of our demanding, distracting and fad-driven lives works against us, leaving us frustrated, unfulfilled and unable to focus on what really matters.

Performance coach and international bestselling author Brad Stulberg offers a fascinating new theory of excellence and why our pursuit of it is integral to personal growth, satisfaction and lasting well-being. Stulberg will help you reclaim your excellence by teaching you how to define, live and work in alignment with your values, cultivate focus and concentration, prioritise consistency over intensity, build durable confidence, and develop the courage to care deeply.

Eye-opening, informative and empowering, The Way of Excellence will give you a new perspective on prioritising excellence and building a more fulfilling life around it.*

An artist torn between stardom and invisibility