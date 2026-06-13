HT Picks; New Reads

Dazzled by both a blinding light and encroaching darkness, essayist and publisher Naveen Kishore’s characters in this new sequence of poems hover above the page, both half living and half dead. He allows an alphabet, rising, to find the speechless and speak with them, to enter their bodies. Their words, at times blood-stained, heavy with memory, are sparse. Shadowlike, they pay elegiac tribute to the impossibility of speech while they drift through landscapes stripped of meaning, bathed in the dark flames of death. In these realms of dream and illusion is a savage beauty, one in which the imagined and the actual merge in the brilliance of ineffable speech. These poems present a mysterious interweaving of the painful and the ecstatic.*

Portrait of the man behind the legend