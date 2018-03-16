HT Picks: The most interesting reads of the week

A DAY IN THE LIFE; STORIES BY ANJUM HASAN

A Day in the Life; Anjum Hasan; Rs 599, 231pp; Penguin.

Quixotic nonconformists in small towns and young newly-weds trying to keep up with the times: a forlorn retiree helpless in the face of contemporary anger, and a middle-class woman’s bond with her maid. Fourteen well-crafted stories give us a sense of the daily life of a wide cast of characters. Hasan’s protagonists are, as always, inward-looking, and whimsical and vulnerable outliers. Where is their place in the new order, where have they come from and where are they going?

Quietly devastating, subtly subversive and wonderfully wry, Hasan is a home-grown talent whose stories are increasingly the good address for authentic Indian fiction. *

CALCUTTA 1940-1970 IN THE PHOTOGRAPHS OF JAYANT PATEL

Calcutta 1940-1970, In the Photographs of Jayant Patel; Rs 1495, 223pp; Niyogi Books.

This is an outstanding collection of black-and-white photographs of Calcutta from 1940 to 1970. These momentous photographs taken by Jayant Patel hark back to the glory days of Bombay Photo Stores when it was a prominent landmark of Park Street. *

Watch: Hyderabadi recipes, a graphic novel, and the adventures of a techie-turned-farmer - all this on #Bookstack this week.

CONNECTED OR DISCONNECTED BY MICKE DARMELL AND KAPIL RAMPAL



Connected or Disconnected; Micke Darmell, Kapil Rampal; Rs 355, 158pp; Sage.

The connected world has changed the premise of what it means to be human and it will continue to impact our lives at a rapidly growing pace in the years to come, both on a personal and professional level. On an individual level, we have embraced the virtual world without reflecting on the repercussions. In the workplace, many organizations take advantage of the “anytime, anywhere office” without accepting responsibility for the flip side. This book will bring you face-to-face with the implications of a constantly connected world.*

*All copy from the book flap.