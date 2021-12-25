HT Editors pick their favourite books of 2021

SUKUMAR RANGANATHAN, Editor-In-Chief
A bit of summer even in the middle of winter; Joe Harkness’ book begins with an attempted suicide but goes on to become a joyous exploration of birds and the pleasures of birdwatching (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
ANUP GUPTA, Managing Editor, Integrations
Searching for the mysteries of the universe; Hari Pulakkat’s book has captured and narrated momentous developments in India’s journey in science and technology (Courtesy Anup Gupta)
HARINDER BAWEJA, Editor, Special Projects
A life devoid of dreams; Farah Bashir’s memoir tells a poignant and often harrowing tale of a girlhood in Kashmir in the 1990s, when it was rocked by constant violence (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
JAMAL SHEIKH, Editor, Brunch
That healthy love for bodybuilding; Michiel Baas’ book chronicles how the obsession with fitness among some young Indian men has shown toxic masculinity the door and clarifies that muscular men are actually focused and disciplined (Courtesy Jamal Sheikh)
LALITA PANICKER, Consulting Editor, Views
A book you cannot overlook; Wole Soyinka’s third novel, set in an imaginary Nigeria, mercilessly cuts through the venal politics of the land (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
MANJULA NARAYAN, Editor, Books
Indian artists & John Company; Martyn Rix’s work of great erudition that is also a visual treat takes you into the world of East India Company surgeons, who were enthusiastic botanists, and the Indian artists who painted the plants they collected (Manjula Narayan)
PAROMA S MUKHERJEE, Head, National Photography Desk
Carbonic snow on the poles of Mars; A spectacular visual atlas of Mars’ surface from pictures taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using the HiRISE camera that has been beaming back high resolution imagery for over 15 years (Paroma S Mukherjee)
RHYTHMA KAUL, Deputy Editor, Health
The era of the inland letter; American writer Jean Webster’s 1912 novel that comprises a series of letters from an 18-year-old orphan to her unknown benefactor is humorous, full of innocence, and tells an absorbing story that transports the reader back to a world where people still wrote letters (Courtesy Rhythma Kaul)
ROSHAN KISHORE, Data and Political Economy Editor
On politics and society; Amartya Sen’s memoir is not just an account of the intellectual that Sen is; it is also an explanation of why there will perhaps be only one Amartya Sen (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
RUDRANEIL SENGUPTA, National Sports Editor
The genesis of Nordic noir; The 10 books in the Martin Beck series by Maj Sjowall and Per Wahloo that sparked the genre now known as Nordic noir are superbly paced, intricately crafted, and balance the grit of a police procedural with insights into a society in flux (Courtesy Rudraneil Sengupta)
SONAL KALRA, Managing Editor, Lifestyle
A smile on the face, a hollow in the heart; Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari’s first novel, a journey of love, regret and despair wrapped in brilliant storytelling, feels like a textual extension of her cinematic canvas (Courtesy Sonal Kalra)
SUNETRA CHOUDHURY, National Political Editor
The rare brutally-honest political memoir; Former US president Barack Obama’s A Promised Land had brutally honest descriptions of world leaders like Vladimir Putin and closer home, to Rahul Gandhi (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
VINOD SHARMA, Political Editor
Between faith and caste: There can be disagreement over many things about VP Singh, but not the “disruptor” moniker Debashish Mukerji has chosen for him. Indian politics changed forever after VP culled out the 1980 Mandal Commission report to enforce 27 percent reservation for backward classes. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ZARA MURAO, Editor, Wknd
Over the rainbow; British-Canadian comedian Mae Martin’s book addresses questions, concerns and fears of people new to the idea of sexuality as a spectrum in a way that is informative and funny, and moves the conversation forward rather than around in circles (HT Photo)
ZIA HAQ, Associate Editor
Unparalleled insights into economic thinking; Economist Ryan A Bourne’s sharply-written book explains simple economic concepts through the US government’s response to the pandemic, whose lessons are consequential for all (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)