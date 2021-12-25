Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-in-Chief, picks his favourite read of 2021

“One must maintain a bit of summer even in the middle of winter”. That Thoreau quote appears somewhere in the middle of Bird Therapy, a book by Joe Harkness. Each chapter is headlined and by a lovely little sketch of a bird and a quote. It’s a book that begins with an attempted suicide — but the rest of it is a joyous exploration of birds and the pleasures of birdwatching. It helps Harkness exit the dark place in which he is at the start of the book, which doesn’t surprise me.

I have always believed that birdwatching combines several things that are good for the body and the mind - exercise (the best birding is done on foot), being outdoors (sometimes in the sun), patience, the sheer pleasure of watching birds and their behaviour, the thrill of spotting a rare species, and focus. Even the discipline of maintaining meticulous field notes can be very fufilling (I know some birdwatchers who make and share extensive field notes) . Harkness writes about each, and how it helped him.

I find birding the perfect diversion from my otherwise always-on job. I’m not very good at it but I enjoy the joy of discovery, the sound of birdsong, and the community of birders, many of whom have become family. I must have read close to 100 books in 2021 (I don’t really keep track, just as I don’t of the number of birds I’ve seen. I’ve also stopped photographing birds because it takes the joy out of birdwatching) but this one really spoke to me.