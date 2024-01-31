Interview: Sahar Zaman, author, Talat Mahmood; The Definitive Biography

How did the idea for the book originate, especially considering its connection to Jashn-e-Talat, the concert you organized? An early picture of singer Talat Mahmood

The idea for the book originated from a personal experience. Growing up, I knew Talat Mahmood as my grand uncle and had interactions with him as a family member. It wasn’t until much later in my journalism career, around 15 years in, that the concept took shape. Despite having friends in Bollywood reporting, and legends like Lata didi, I never spoke about my family connection and focused on establishing my own career. The turning point came during a challenging day. I was driving to work on a day when my son wasn’t well. I had to leave him behind so I was feeling miserable. The car radio was on and my grand uncle was singing one of his songs. One was always aware of the soothing quality of his voice — soft, gentle, with a velvety touch. I had heard it many times and thought, “Yes, of course, it’s one of the most magnificent, unique voices.” However, this was the first time I had personally experienced the calming effect of his voice. I felt immensely grateful and thought, “Oh, my God, this beautiful voice is at home, comforting me in one of my most miserable moments.”

383pp, ₹650; Notion Press

I decided to give back to his legacy through a tribute concert, Jashn-e-Talat. The concert, designed to engage youth, involved singing competitions, flash mobs, and diverse performances. This journey prompted me to delve into his career, uncovering pioneering aspects, such as his early decision to be a singer in the 1930s, battles against conservative norms, and the establishment of non-film ghazal music’s commercial viability. The research revealed much about his life that couldn’t fit into the concert and led to the conception of this book.

As a journalist with a keen understanding of the importance of objectivity in non-fiction, how did you navigate maintaining that objectivity when writing about family?

Ensuring objectivity in crafting the definitive biography was paramount for me. While celebrating his success and achievements naturally found a place in the narrative, exploring more personal facets demanded careful consideration. Conversations at home revealed details about his decision to leave home, reconcile with his father, and marry outside the cultural norms of his conservative background. Despite the personal connection, I was adamant about not letting bias creep in. Drawing on my 22-year journalistic career, where seeking the truth is second nature, I approached this significant and personal story with a commitment to journalistic integrity. The goal was to present a comprehensive and truthful account, maintaining objectivity throughout, as is essential for a biography labeled “definitive.”

Throughout the book, you’ve notably highlighted Talat Mahmood’s secular and patriotic beliefs. Could you elaborate on the specific reasons behind placing such significant emphasis on this aspect of his life?

The catalyst for emphasizing Talat Mahmood’s secular and patriotic beliefs in the book is the current political climate, which often tends to adopt an anti-minority stance. I felt a compelling need to address this narrative, as it became a significant trigger in my own life. The book serves as a statement, shedding light on the decisions made by families during that era, particularly Muslim families who chose to stay in India instead of migrating to Pakistan after independence.

A dedicated chapter delves into the intricacies of Independence and Partition, exploring the experiences of individuals and families amidst the chaos. The intention was to provide an insight into the personal impact of these historical events and highlight the unwavering commitment to the secular fabric of India.

The motivation behind this emphasis stemmed from encountering a misleading opinion piece online, shared by a columnist from a reputable newspaper. The piece wrongly claimed that Talat Mahmood had moved to Pakistan. Appalled by the misinformation, I intervened, emphasizing the need to correct the narrative. This incident underscored the importance of addressing unspoken matters, particularly in today’s post-truth world, where misinformation can persist unchecked online. The goal was to set the record straight and ensure a more accurate understanding of the family’s conscious decision and values.

Asha Bhosle and Talat Mahmood (Courtesy www.talatmahmood.net)

Is it difficult to navigate writing about someone you love and are very close to?

Navigating through this process is indeed tricky. It requires a conscious revisiting of my purpose in writing this biography — considering its significance for music fans, lovers of his art, his stature in the film and music industries, and, of course, for my family. While a majority of my family takes pride in the biography, there are a few who aren’t entirely happy. However, I firmly believe that this is a story worth telling, especially on the occasion of his birth centenary.

Reflecting on the impact of his life, I see this as more than just a book; it’s a narrative that deserves multiple retellings. As the biography is now out, my focus extends to exploring the possibility of a biopic. His life serves as an exemplary model in various aspects — from his artistic endeavours to promoting the arts globally and standing up for rights, notably championing the issue of royalty for singers as the secretary of the Playback Singers’ Association in the 1960s. His actions led to a three-month industry-wide protest, making a significant impact.

His life and the examples he set are not mere history but remain relevant today. In conversations with another young journalist, we discussed how the issues and actions highlighted in the book resonate with contemporary challenges. It’s a testament to the enduring relevance of his life, and I don’t see this discussion as a retrospective look at history but rather a reflection on something profoundly pertinent in the present.

After completing this book, do you feel a deeper personal connection to him than you did before?

What a beautiful question. There were moments during the book’s creation when I felt surrounded by him, as if he urged me to push a bit harder and assured me that it would come together. In those instances, I found myself having conversations with him in my mind, a unique experience I never had when he was alive. His passing occurred when I was transitioning from school to college, and I never had the chance to engage with him as an adult or as a journalist, which remains a significant regret.

Throughout the one-and-a-half years of researching and writing this book, he seemed to be a constant presence, guiding me through the process. I believe this prolonged engagement has allowed me to understand him more intimately than those who knew him during his lifetime. It’s a unique connection that I cherish, and your question beautifully captures the essence of this profound journey.

Author Sahar Zaman (Courtesy the subject)

What are your aspirations for the book?

Certainly, like every author, I do hope for the book to become a best seller. However, it’s important to clarify that this isn’t about attaching a commercial value. Writing this book has been an act of dedication to Talat Mahmood’s legacy, driven solely by the desire to tell his story. The wish for it to be a best seller stems from the aspiration to reach as many people as possible, allowing his story to be widely read, much like listening to his songs today. The ultimate achievement, the icing on the cake, would be if it evolves into a biopic. Given the challenging yet stylish and passionately lived life he led, it seems fitting for the narrative to translate into a compelling biographical film. So, in essence, I hope it becomes not just a bestseller but eventually a celebrated biopic too.

I’m genuinely curious about the methods and sources you utilized to gather the wealth of information presented in the book.

My research process involved two key aspects. First and foremost, I delved into insights from family members, particularly my mother and uncles. Their perspectives provided valuable information about his growing up years, his move to Kolkata, and his subsequent settlement in Bombay during the golden era.

The second aspect centered around his colleagues and friends. However, considering that I undertook this project relatively late, many of his contemporaries had already passed away. Despite this challenge, I was fortunate to connect with individuals who offered a fresh perspective on lesser-known aspects of his career, especially during his concert years from the late 1960s onwards. This period, marked by frequent tours and reduced recordings, was less discussed but proved to be a rich source of information.

My interactions extended to people who were part of his concert team during that era, including a 92-year-old accordionist and musician, as well as his concert manager. They shared exclusive insights into the details of those tours, revealing information even my family was unaware of. Additionally, I had the privilege of obtaining details from later times, such as from Kavita Krishnamurthy, who started her professional singing career with Talat Mahmood in these concerts.

The fascinating accounts from these sources, including incidents of mass hysteria and frenzy during concerts, added depth to my understanding of his life beyond the mainstream narrative.

What’s on the horizon for your next literary endeavour?

Looking ahead, if you’re asking about the book, my sincere desire is for it to evolve into a biopic, which has become a new focus. As for me professionally, I took a break from my role in television news to dedicate about two years to writing this book. Now, I’m contemplating returning to the news or potentially engaging in both roles simultaneously — being a journalist and an author.

This marks my first experience as an author, and it feels like a new avatar for me. I’m accustomed to being introduced as a mother, a journalist, or an art curator for other projects I undertake. However, being referred to as an author has a novel sound to it, resonating differently in my head. While I may consider writing another book, it would have to be a topic that I feel intensely passionate about, much like the story of Talat Mahmood that compelled me to embark on this writing journey.

I’ve discovered a newfound enjoyment in the process of writing, especially as it differs significantly from my role as a television journalist. While I had regular columns in print media covering politics and arts, writing a book is an entirely distinct endeavour. I’ve relished this experience and might explore it further in the future.

Takshi Mehta is an independent journalist who writes on entertainment and culture.