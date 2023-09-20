Inteview: Durreen Shahnaz – ‘Doing good through finance is not easy’

Durreen Shahnaz has had a long career as an enabler of investments in women’s livelihoods. Her book, The Defiant Optimist presents her philosophy and its role in sustainable development and women’s empowerment even as it chronicles her work at Morgan Stanley and in the backstreets of rural Bangladesh. PREMIUM Author Durreen Shahnaz (Courtesy the subject)

What does it mean to be an immigrant and a woman of colour in finance today?

Being an immigrant and a woman of colour comes with burdens and responsibilities that one must shoulder. This applies not just to being in the financial sector but also generally in life. It means understanding that some people may view you as representative of your country, race, or gender; it means having to carry oneself with grace when faced with discrimination; it means being assertive about your beliefs and qualifications; it means working doubly if not triply hard to prove yourself.

With all the injustice and bias in the world, it is easy to be angry at the system; but I urge you to harness that anger into action. Let it become your purpose and your North Star, so that whatever you pursue, it is with resilience and vision of a better future.

How have things changed for women since the beginning of your career?

The world is a very different place now from when I started my career in investment banking in New York 34 years ago. While there is more awareness around gender and minority representation, we are still far from seeing a world where gender equality, diversity and inclusion is the norm. Few organizations make a serious effort to go beyond tokenism, often recruiting (and playing it up in their marketing) to give appearances of racial or gender equality, rather than as a concerted firm-wide effort to actively reshape the profiles of key decision makers to reflect real diversity and inclusion. It is also not just about hiring and embracing women and minorities, it is about the majority accepting them as equals and an essential part of the institutional, sectoral and societal growth.

Women and minorities are still underrepresented in decision-making processes at all levels in almost all the countries of the world. And with women accounting for over 50% of the world’s population, their voices and transformative potential as solution-providers for global issues such as climate change still remain largely untapped. In fact, while we have taken small steps toward gender equality, the majority of DEI leadership and conversation is being dominated by white women. This ironically casts a shadow on the priorities and agendas today, which may have excluded women of colour.

For true gender equality, we need to have two things. First, we need to recognize that gender inequality is an issue that does not just affect women; it is a global issue that has negative repercussions on everyone – men, women, and gender minorities. Second, we need to recognize that women as a group are not homogenous; they come from different cultural backgrounds, carry different societal baggage, and are in vastly different economical and financial situations. Think about it – would the needs, perspectives and priorities of a woman from the Global North be similar to that of the Global South? Of course not. Only when we recognize ALL women and minorities as solution-makers and empower them to contribute, can we start paving the way for an equitable world.

Your earliest memories are of war. What impact did it leave on you as a child?

War showed me what female courage and heroism looked like. During the Bangladesh Liberation War in the 1970s, I witnessed first-hand as a little girl how my mother rose to the occasion. Despite huge risks, she selflessly hid family members and friends in our home to help them escape death or rape. Even when Pakistani soldiers with guns showed up at our house – where more than 20 people were hidden at one point – my mother did not waver and chatted with them as if they were regular guests to be entertained. Watching my mother use all her creativity to protect our friends and relatives, I realized that while women suffer the consequences of war, they don’t always see themselves as victims. They become the solutions that lead toward peace and the rebuilding of our society.

Tell us about your experience of building a social stock exchange.

It is hard to compress so many experiences but in brief, my experience of building a social stock exchange is a journey in defiant optimism. We bootstrapped the company at the start, encountered countless challenges, and faced scepticism from investors. But defiant optimism means sticking to your belief that your work is important. It means banging on door after door until one opens. It means looking hard for solutions and not taking “no” for an answer, because I was representing not myself, but the thousands of small business owners, women entrepreneurs, and families who are excluded from the market and financial system that only worked for the 1%. It meant searching for the right partners, people who, like me, deeply believe that profit does not need to come at the expense of social and environmental well-being.

14 years later, my company Impact Investment Exchange not only built social stock exchanges (first with the Mauritius government and then of our own – Impact Partners), but also launched the award-winning Women’s Livelihood Bond (WLB) series, which has mobilised more than US$128 million (WLB 6 at $100 million is being launched now) and impacted over 1.3 million women across Asia and Africa. We have proven that finance for the 99% is not simply a matter of altruism; it is financially sustainable and globally transformative. It is worth noting that with over $300 million out in the market (between Impact Partners and WLB), we have never had a loss. If you create deep positive impact in the community, your organization will be loved and respected by the community.

In terms of India, IIX has invested $72+ million in the country, impacting the lives of over 26 million people. We are very proud that we could create such positive change in India and connect all these millions of women to the world’s financial markets as solid participants.