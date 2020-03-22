Louis L’Amour birth anniversary: Books and quotes by the author of Western fiction

books

Born on March 22, 1908, Louis Dearborn L’Amour was a novelist and short-story writer best known for his gamut of Western novels, which he famously called his ‘frontier stories’. The author, whose works have often been adapted to the big screen was considered to be one of the world’s most popular authors while he lived.

L’Amour breathed his last on June 10, 1988, succumbing to lung cancer at his residence in Los Angeles.

On the author’s 112th birth anniversary, here’s looking at 5 novels by him one must read:

Silver Canyon: The book, which was originally published in a shorter version titled Riders of the Dawn in 1961, is set in south-central Utah Territory in 1881. Published as Silver Canyon in hardback in 1956 and as a paperback in 1957, it revolves around a young gunfighter Matt Brennan who drifts into a town and falls in love with a local rancher’s daughter.

The Tall Stranger: The western novel written in 1957 follows the journeys of one Ned Bannon who is shot and left for dead by cattle thieves. Rescued by a group of wagon trainers, he embarks on a journey when they are approached by one Mort Harper who tells them of a new safe trail. Much like other Westerns, the novel too talks about white settlers, land war and love.

Shalako: The novel about a loner who owned nothing but his horse and saddle and his journey to get the woman he wanted, it was published in 1962. The name is also of the town L’Amour wanted to build but funding fell through. The novel was also made into a film starring Sean Connery and Brigitte Bardot.

The Ferguson Rifle: Set in the early 19th century, the novel follows Ronan Chantry, a man of Irish ancestry, who travelling to the West to start afresh. The novel reveals that Chantry’s wife and son were burned to death in a fire which ravaged his home. He journeys with just a Ferguson Rifle and soon becomes the leader of an outfit of trappers.

The Walking Drum: A historical novel set in the Middle Ages of Europe and the Middle East, it follows protagonist Mathurin Kerbouchard who travels from one place to another in search of his father. Along his journey, he encounters numerous adventures.

The author, who is credited with 105 works, including 89 novels, 14 short-story collections, and two full-length works of non-fiction, often spoke on life, journeys and knowledge. Here are some of his famed quotes:

* There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning.

* The trail is the thing, not the end of the trail. Travel too fast, and you miss all you are travelling for.

* Few of us ever live in the present. We are forever anticipating what is to come or remembering what has gone.

* The more one learns, the more he understands his ignorance.

* I am somebody. I am me. And I don’t need anybody to make me somebody.

