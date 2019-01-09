Malala pens new book on refugee girls titled We are Displaced

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is coming up with a new book, charting her experiences travelling the world and visiting refugee camps. Titled We are Displaced, the book will hit the stands in India today.

In a press communique, publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson and Hachette India said that her travels through the refugee camps caused her to reconsider her own displacement -- first as an Internally Displaced Person when she was a young child in Pakistan, and then as an international activist who could travel anywhere in the world, except to the home she loved.

“In We are Displaced, which is part memoir, part communal storytelling, Malala not only explores her own story of adjusting to a new life while longing for home, but she also shares the personal stories of some of the incredible girls she has met on her various journeys - girls who have lost their community, relatives and often the only world they’ve ever known,” the communique added.

The 244-page book along with eight pages of colour inserts is priced at Rs 399.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:41 IST