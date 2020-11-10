e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / New book peeks into Gulzar’s life, philosophies

New book peeks into Gulzar’s life, philosophies

Some of Gulzar’s most defining interviews and free-wheeling conversations compiled from the last thirty years have now found their way to readers in the form of a new book.

books Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New Delhi
“Boskiyana”, a new book in Hindi, brings out the personality of the veteran poet-lyricist through detailed conversations.
“Boskiyana”, a new book in Hindi, brings out the personality of the veteran poet-lyricist through detailed conversations. (Wikimedia Commons)
         

Some of Gulzar’s most defining interviews and free-wheeling conversations compiled from the last thirty years have now found their way to readers in the form of a new book.

“Boskiyana”, a new book in Hindi, brings out the personality of the veteran poet-lyricist through detailed conversations and opens up readers to his thoughts and vision of the world, its publisher Radhakrishna Prakashan said.

The 228-page book, which navigates Gulzar’s life through his films, poetry, philosophies, lifestyle, likes and dislikes, has been edited by Yashwant Vyas.

“It has been a three-decade-long rendezvous of soaking through the effervescence of Gulzar Saheb – the poet, philosopher, filmmaker, and charismatic soul,” Vyas said about the book.

“Boskiyana’ brings together his philosophy of life where the story finds solace in the arms of the moment,” he added.

Gulzar said the book shares the same name – ‘Boskiyana’-- as his house in Mumbai.

“Vyas is truly a magician, he understands me even before I speak, he knows all my expressions and can even guess my thoughts,” the 86-year-old Gulzar said, according to a statement.

The book took six years to shape, according to Ashok Maheshwari, the managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, whose imprint Radhakrishna Prakashan has come out with “Boskiyana”.

“I had suggested to Gulzar Saheb that all his interviews should be consolidated in a book, and he agreed. Yashwant Vyas ji took up this task and completed it in six years. In the book you will find ‘Gulzariyat’ and ‘Boskiyana’ to understand Gulzar’s life and work,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
IPL 2020 final live: Iyer, Pant take DC past 100
IPL 2020 final live: Iyer, Pant take DC past 100
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again
Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In