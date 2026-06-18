Of murders, wrinkles and clever crows

(The crow steals nothing, the koel gives nothing, yet the koel wins the world with its sweet voice.)

Sant Kabir Das used the crow as a metaphor to reflect on the power of gentle speech:

Crows are known for their black feathers, sharp beaks, and loud cawing. Few birds occupy such a complicated place in the human imagination. Across folklore, literature, mythology, superstition, and everyday life, the crow appears everywhere, wise and foolish, sacred and sinister, loved and disliked, welcomed and feared.

Poor crow. Kabir blamed its harsh voice for its lack of popularity, but what exactly is the crow supposed to do about it? Its identity is inseparable from its call. In many Indian languages, the bird is named after the sound it makes: kak in Sanskrit, kauwa in Hindi, kowla in Marathi, kagdo in Gujarati, kag in Bengali and kaakka in Malayalam. The crow has never pretended to sing like a koel.

Surely, it deserves more credit. The koel, famous for its melodious voice, is also a brood parasite. It lays its eggs in the crow’s nest, leaving the unsuspecting host to raise its chicks, sometimes at the cost of its own offspring. Imagine raising someone else’s demanding children without ever receiving gratitude, and still being criticised for your voice.

In Padmavat, the medieval Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi gives the crow a more tragic origin story. Nagmati, separated from her husband King Ratan Singh, sends a sorrowful message through a crow and a bumblebee:

Piy saun kahehu sandesara ai bhanvra ai kaagaSo dhani birhen jari gayi tehik dhuan ham laaga

(She says she has burned in the fire of separation, and the smoke from her ashes has blackened the crow and the bumblebee.)

According to Nagmati, the crow is black because of heartbreak.

Popular culture has not been particularly kind to crows either. An old Hindi song warns:

Jhooth bole kauwa kaate, kale kauwe se dariyo

(Be careful of the black crow; it will peck you if you lie.)

Why should the crow be society’s moral police? And why must it always be frightening? Even the scarecrow, which barely resembles a crow, carries the bird’s name. Fine wrinkles near the eyes are called “crow’s feet,” as though bulbuls or sparrows were somehow too attractive to lend their feet to human vocabulary. If black feathers are the reason, then the prejudice against crows borders on avian racism.

Clearly, appearances matter more than we care to admit.

Even collective nouns sound unfair. A group of crows is famously called a “murder.” The term dates back to medieval European folklore, where crows became associated with battlefields, death, and the supernatural. Thankfully, birdwatchers today prefer gentler words like “flock” or “mob.”

Crows are among the most intelligent birds on earth. Studies have shown that they can recognise human faces, remember those who harm them, and communicate danger to one another. They solve problems, use tools, and adapt brilliantly to changing environments. They thrive almost everywhere.

Perhaps their success lies in their flexibility. Crows are omnivores and opportunists. They eat fruits, grains, insects, small animals, and human leftovers. While many dismiss them as scavengers rummaging through garbage bins, they are also nature’s efficient cleaners, quietly disposing of waste that humans leave behind.

Ironically, the same crow that’s considered dirty for feeding on refuse becomes sacred during rituals. In Hindu tradition, crows are believed to be messengers between the living and the departed. Food offered to crows during ancestral rituals is thought to reach one’s forefathers. The crow is also associated with Shani and is believed to cross the mythical Vaitarani river separating the worlds of humans and ancestors.

In Nepal, the first day of Tihar, the festival of lights, is celebrated as Kag Tihar, when people offer food to crows in gratitude and respect. Hindu mythology also reveres Kakbhushundi, the immortal crow-sage devoted to Lord Rama, believed to possess knowledge of time and to have witnessed the Ramayana unfold countless times. A sacred lake in Uttarakhand bears his name.