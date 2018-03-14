Stephen Hawking: 10 memorable quotes from his books that will inspire you

Physicist and author Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, possessed an uncanny ability to come up with memorable phrases and sayings that summed up his world view. Here is a short selection of his many famous observations from his books and interviews:

“One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don’t throw it away.”

– From an ABC News Interview

“The human capacity for guilt is such that people can always find ways to blame themselves”

– From The Grand Design

“…only in the few universes that are like ours would intelligent beings develop and ask the question: “Why is the universe the way we see it?” The answer is then simple: If it had been any different, we would not be here!”

– From A Brief History of Time

“The most remarkable property of the universe is that it has spawned creatures able to ask questions.”

– From the Illustrated Theory of Everything: The Origin and Fate of the Universe

“It is said that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. But the universe is the ultimate free lunch.”

– From A Brief History of Time

“The idea of 10 dimensions might sound exciting, but they would cause real problems if you forget where you parked your car.”

– From The Grand Design

“Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.”

– From A Briefer History of Time

“My disabilities have not been a significant handicap in my field, which is theoretical physics. Indeed, they have helped me in a way by shielding me from lecturing and administrative work that I would otherwise have been involved in. I have managed, however, only because of the large amount of help I have received from my wife, children, colleagues and students. I find that people in general are very ready to help, but you should encourage them to feel that their efforts to aid you are worthwhile by doing as well as you possibly can.”

– From Handicapped People and Science, Science Digest 92, No. 9, September 1984

