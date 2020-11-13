e-paper
Home / Books / The HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for Week 45, 2020

The HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for Week 45, 2020

Jay Shetty and Chetan Bhagat continue to stay at the top of the Indian English bestseller list for the week ending 7th November

books Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:21 IST
HT Team
Hindustan Times
No change at the top of the best seller list though interesting new entries are making their way up.
No change at the top of the best seller list though interesting new entries are making their way up.
         


NON FICTION

1. Think Like a Monk:Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty - HarperCollins Publishers

2. Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House

3. The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico Publishing

4. The Battle of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, and What it Means - Shashi Tharoor – Aleph

5. Let’s Build A Company: A Start-up Story Minus the Bullshit – Harpreet Grover & Vibhore Goyal - Penguin Random House

6. The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar - Westland Books

7. The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman – Tahira Kashyap Khurrana - Juggernaut Publication

8. Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha - Westland Books

9. The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World – S Jaishankar - HarperCollins Publishers

10. The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut Publication

FICTION

1. One Arranged Murder – Chetan Bhagat - Westland Books

2. Hidden in Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer - Pan Macmillan

3. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides – Hachette

4. Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India - Amish: An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre – Westland

5. The Homecoming and Other Stories – Sri M - Penguin Random House

6. Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland

7. When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy – Srishti

8. Insomnia: Army Stories - Rachna Bisht Rawat – Penguin Random House

9. You Are All I Need - (Ed.), Ravinder Singh – Penguin Random House

10. The Girl Next Door – Arpit Vageria - Srishti

