The HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for Week 45, 2020

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:21 IST





NON FICTION

1. Think Like a Monk:Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty - HarperCollins Publishers

2. Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House

3. The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico Publishing

4. The Battle of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, and What it Means - Shashi Tharoor – Aleph

5. Let’s Build A Company: A Start-up Story Minus the Bullshit – Harpreet Grover & Vibhore Goyal - Penguin Random House

6. The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar - Westland Books

7. The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman – Tahira Kashyap Khurrana - Juggernaut Publication

8. Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha - Westland Books

9. The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World – S Jaishankar - HarperCollins Publishers

10. The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut Publication

FICTION

1. One Arranged Murder – Chetan Bhagat - Westland Books

2. Hidden in Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer - Pan Macmillan

3. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides – Hachette

4. Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India - Amish: An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre – Westland

5. The Homecoming and Other Stories – Sri M - Penguin Random House

6. Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland

7. When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy – Srishti

8. Insomnia: Army Stories - Rachna Bisht Rawat – Penguin Random House

9. You Are All I Need - (Ed.), Ravinder Singh – Penguin Random House

10. The Girl Next Door – Arpit Vageria - Srishti