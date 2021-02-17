The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy, "Fractured Mosaic" unveiled
Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books today unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic. It was unveiled in the presence of Chief Guest, Jawhar Sircar, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati, and the Guests of Honor, Low, the British Deputy High Commissioner; MsVirginieCorteval, French Consul General; and MsPriti Patel, renowned dancer.
"Fractured Mosaic is, in essence, a sequel to my fifth literary work, titled: Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018. It is yet another kaleidoscope from my arsenal that will take the readers to a mesmerizing whirlpool. Most of the works published in this book have been earlier published in reputed media houses as musings of an author; in this book, they have been brought together for the benefit of all the readers. After the smashing hit of my earlier six masterpieces since 2010, I am constantly writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life", said Sabarna Roy, Author.
The luminaries of Kolkata witnessed a unique cinematic motion picture animation of three short poems of Sabarna Roy from Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018 followed by selected readings from Fractured Mosaic by Sabarna Roy and Rita Roy interspersed with three songs by UshaUthup and two dance performances by Ranan. The launch was curated by the famous arts and events curator, OindrillaDutt.
Fractured Mosaic is published by Leadstart of Mumbai. The book was released worldwide on January 25, 2021, and it reached the Amazon bestseller peak on February 3, 2021.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy, "Fractured Mosaic" unveiled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Book explores myriad career dilemmas people face
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35 children's books in Parag Honour List for 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Review: Maryada: Searching for Dharma in the Ramayana by Arshia Sattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview: Suresh Jayaram, author, The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Essay: How to Wash a Heart by Bhanu Kapil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Picks; Interesting new reads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading
- ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Author Kevin Missal: St Stephen’s allowed me to learn from varied people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here
- ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book `At The Human Edge`
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Picks: New Reads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox