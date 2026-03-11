The woman rewriting Australian history, one walk at a time

That question sits at the heart of She Shapes History , the walking-tour company Sargeant founded to uncover the women who shaped Australia’s cities — and whose stories have long been overlooked or sidelined. What began as a local project during the pandemic has since grown into a national movement. Now, with her debut book, She Shapes History: Guided Walks and Stories About Great Australian Women , Sargeant’s mission has expanded beyond the streets and into print.

On a quiet city street, history often hides in plain sight, in buildings named after men and in plaques that tell only half the story. But for years now, Australian tour guide and history enthusiast, Sita Sargeant has been gently, and persistently, asking people to stop, look around, and ask one simple question: where are the women?

Much like the tours themselves, the book refuses to treat history as distant or dull. Part travel guide, part feminist archive, and part provocation, it asks readers not only to learn differently, but to notice differently.

“I actually never planned to write a book,” Sargeant says. When an email from a publisher landed in the company’s generic inbox, she assumed it was spam. “It sounded far too good to be true. I genuinely thought someone was trying to scam me.” She ignored it for days before curiosity got the better of her. A quick Google search revealed Hardie Grant Explore was very real. “I wrote back immediately and said I would love to meet.”

On Zoom, the pitch was ambitious: take what she was doing in Canberra and turn it into a national travel guide, a series of walking tours through towns and cities across Australia. “Without really thinking about what that meant, or how much work it would involve, I said yes,” she admits.

That yes set off a chain of decisions that would reshape her life. By October 2023, Sargeant had quit her museum job, spent the entirety of her advance on a Subaru Forester and a rooftop tent, and hit the road. For six months, she criss-crossed the country, sleeping in her car and immersing herself in local archives, libraries and conversations, tracking down women whose contributions had slipped through the cracks of history.

Those months were transformative. “They completely changed how I see Australia,” she says. “They reinforced something I had already started to realise through the tours: this country has a huge issue with recognising women’s contributions, but it’s also a solvable issue.”

The result is a book that feels deliberately unlike a traditional history text. Designed in a playful, scrapbook-style format, She Shapes History features more than 500 stories across 31 towns and cities, from Melbourne and Hobart to Coober Pedy and Kalgoorlie. There are 18 self-guided walking tours complete with maps, but readers can also dip in at random, discovering short vignettes and breakout anecdotes that spotlight lives often left at the margins.

The women who populate these pages are varied: disability activists who helped found Meals on Wheels, flamboyant underworld queens of Kings Cross, political trailblazers, artists, spies, sex workers and suburban organisers. They are radical and flawed, funny and brave. “I really wanted to show women as complex,” Sargeant says. “Not as saints or symbols, but as people who made choices, took risks, and shaped the world around them.”

The origins of She Shapes History trace back to 2021, when Sargeant returned to her home town of Canberra during the pandemic. Having spent several years living in Brisbane, she found herself seeing the capital with fresh eyes — and noticing a glaring absence. “I kept asking a really simple question,” she recalls. “Where are the women? Where are the women in the story of Australia? In the story of Canberra?”

What she saw instead were familiar archetypes: bushrangers, convicts, soldiers, politicians. “Women were often cast as minor characters, as wives, daughters, secretaries, typists, if they were included at all,” she says. “Countless stories have been lost, left unrecorded, undervalued, and untold. It felt like, as a society, we had forgotten that women were behind many of the moments that shaped Australia.”

The stories existed, she knew that much from her research background, but they weren’t being shared in accessible or engaging ways. “Most Australians didn’t realise they were there,” she says. Social media briefly crossed her mind as a solution, but she kept returning to the idea of walking. Walking tours, she realised, are uniquely democratic. They assume no prior knowledge. They meet people where they are.

“Walking tours don’t talk down to people,” Sargeant explains. “You can adapt stories in real time and respond to the conversations happening within the group. That makes history feel immediate and personal.” Standing in the place where something happened collapses the distance between past and present. “When you’re physically there, it’s easier to see that these stories are part of the spaces we move through every day.”

Being in place also makes the silences obvious. The missing plaques, unnamed buildings, and forgotten stories. “It gives you the chance to uncover what’s been overlooked or erased,” she says. “And it makes people think, ‘I could have been part of that story.’ That’s incredibly powerful.”

That power has only grown as She Shapes History has expanded. What started as a local Canberra project now includes private bookings, partnerships with major museums and cultural institutes, podcasts, storytelling content and special one-off events, including recent collaborations with TEDx Canberra and the National Portrait Gallery. More than a tour company, it has become a cultural platform, using tourism as a tool for social change.

At its core, She Shapes History is a social enterprise dedicated to closing the gender respect gap. The idea is simple but far-reaching: whose stories we tell shapes whose lives we value.