Interview: Srinath Perur – “Language carries associations of both pride and vulnerability”

I guess being part of the jury for a prize like this is one way of connecting, of sharing one’s sensibility with the world. It also seemed like it might be fun and illuminating to read a large cross-section of recently published books to get a sense for what’s going on out there.

The 2022 shortlist comprised entirely of translations. As a translator, did the inclusive nature of the prize in terms of regional and linguistic diversity play a role in your decision to say yes to this opportunity?

Yes, I really appreciate the prize’s commitment towards promoting translations. This is seen not only in the additional prize money for translators, but also in the submission rules that encourage publishers to submit translations. This is good for the translation ecosystem in general, and it allows the prize to choose from a field that truly represents the best Indian writing published in English.

How did you feel when Girish Karnad approached you to translate his memoirs?

I was a bit ambivalent because, at that moment in my life, I was not looking to translate another book. But I knew Girish, and I had great regard for him. He had always been kind and encouraging. He told me that he intended to complete translating his memoirs himself but he was unable to do it because of how his health was. So I agreed to help him.

Looking back, I feel lucky to have worked on this translation. The memoirs tell us so much about such a remarkable life that Girish lived across Sirsi, Dharwad, Bombay, Oxford, Madras, Sringeri, Mysore, and Poona. The book covers many aspects. It is not only about his life in theatre but also his childhood, education, and journeys in publishing and cinema.

I was supposed to go to Bangalore, meet him, show him the translation of one chapter, and hear what he had to say about it. But he died before that. I was in Dharamsala. That’s where I spend about half of the year because I like the mountains. Since I had already started translating his work, it made sense to continue with it even after he passed away.

Often, translators working with books by authors who have passed have only those texts to refer to. You, on the other hand, had Karnad’s family and friends available for feedback. Was that constructive, or did you worry about pleasing people?

I think that some of these concerns would have come into play if I were writing a biography. Since I was doing a translation, this was not really an issue. His children, Raghu, and Radha, were very involved. They read the drafts of the translations, and had comments to offer.

There were other issues, though. Girish had translated a couple of chapters from Kannada to English himself. That material was precious. We wanted to keep those chapters because they are in his own voice but they needed some editing. The challenge I had on my hands was to make it all seamless, to try and adopt Girish’s voice to the extent it was possible. Yes, there were certain details that I needed to check with his family, and they were quite helpful.

But I also spent a lot of time going through Girish’s speeches and interviews and the documentaries featuring him. I wanted to know more about the words he uses in English. That was important because, for every Kannada word, you can have multiple English equivalents. I wanted to use the words Girish would have used. I even had a file on my computer called “GK vocab”. If Girish said adbhuta in Kannada, I would ask myself if he would have preferred to say “fantastic”, “marvellous” or “extraordinary” in that context.

If the entire translation had been mine or if the author did not speak English, I could have made up a new voice. I could not do that with This Life at Play. Girish was a public figure. He spoke in so many forums. A lot of people knew him. I had to be careful about the voice.