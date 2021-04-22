World Book and Copyright Day 2021: Tahira Kashyap says the lockdown situation has made her write more than before

The nationwide lockdown situation last year, and the current crisis has once again made everyone homebound, but author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap says the period though has been tough, it gave her more time to write.

“The lockdown situation has made me write more for sure. I can also do a lot more reading. I also have a lot of work commitments but I think can do a better job at reading. I am not one of those who can finish one book everyday or who reads five to six books a week. I cherish a book it takes me about two weeks perhaps. But when I am reading, it is the most joyous time for me,” shares Kashyap, who has penned books such as Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood, Souled Out and The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.

Talking about the relevance of World Book and Copyright Day, she says that this is a very special one for her and one that she cherishes and celebrates.

“It is a day which also marks my existence. I have always lived to write. I have been writing ever since I was a kid. And my calling towards it came later in life and I am so glad that it did. It is one day that I attribute to my existence. I have utmost love for this day,” she explains.

Looking back at her journey with books and writing,Kashyap says she always wanted to be a storyteller.

“My teacher told my parents in Nursery that I am the grandmother of the class, because I used to love to tell stories. During the breaks, I would have kids around me and would make stories and tell them. That is where the storytelling part came from. I have always been a storyteller,” she quips.

Kashyap rues how the habit of reading these days is missing because there is just so much distraction.

“I think the joy is being diluted. Reading requires discipline, any habit requires discipline. If discipline is missing from your life it never gets converted to joy,” she opines.