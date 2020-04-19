e-paper
Home / Brunch / 5 rules to rock Instagram Lives!

5 rules to rock Instagram Lives!

Celebrities dish out hacks to make the most of the new social media phenomenon

brunch Updated: Apr 19, 2020 01:48 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
         

Set the agenda

Aparshakti Khurrana, Actor

Hindustantimes

“Before doing any Insta live, it’s always better to decide on the purpose of the live. This way you won’t divert from the topic and then promoting it in advance becomes easier too.”

Create the buzz

Shamita Shetty, Actor

Hindustantimes

“One rule that I follow while doing an Insta live is to create a buzz on my Insta story before I go live giving out time for the live session. That way I also make sure that the live is done at a time when there is more traction on the page.”

 

Look the part

Tisca Chopra, Actor

Hindustantimes

“Insta live is where everyone is at in the #Lockdown. What I keep in mind is looking presentable, but that doesn’t mean I spend an hour doing the make-up.”

Plot the story

Gul Panag, Actor

Hindustantimes

“As far as doing an Insta live is concerned, it’s always better to have a specific theme along with a proper beginning, middle and end. And not to forget, keep it short!”

Keep it real 

Mugdha Godse, Actor

Hindustantimes

“Keeping in mind the situation we all are in, it’s important to be empathetic towards it and not go ga ga over how you are enjoying watching Netflix etc. Repeat the message to be safe and stay at home and keep things positive.”

From HT Brunch, April 19, 2020

