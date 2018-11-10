Today in New Delhi, India
A hilarious take on Bollywood to watch: This week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Nov 10, 2018 21:13 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Karunesh Talwar’s take on Bollywood and the first alien of Bollywood is going to tickle your ribs this weekend.

Tap

Boys on the metro, boys on the tube and even Ayushmann Khurrana. Hot Dudes Reading (@hotdudesreading) for fun!

Follow

From creating threads for jobs to empowering women, journalist Rituparna Chatterjee has taken Twitter by the storm on @MasalaBai.

From HT Brunch, November 11, 2018

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 21:13 IST

