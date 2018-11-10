A hilarious take on Bollywood to watch: This week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Nov 10, 2018 21:13 IST
Karunesh Talwar’s take on Bollywood and the first alien of Bollywood is going to tickle your ribs this weekend.
Oohh La La... This beautiful Bollywood babe popped right off the movie screen and into my heart. Not only can he sing and dance, but his choice of literature has me lit up like a firework on Diwali. I’ll make my way over to strike up a conversation and hopefully he moves as fast off screen as on. #MumbaiMeARing #hotdudesreading (spotted: @ayushmannk)
Boys on the metro, boys on the tube and even Ayushmann Khurrana. Hot Dudes Reading (@hotdudesreading) for fun!
Organise listening circles in your own cities. Hear women. Help women. Create safe spaces. Don’t let the fire die. #Metoo— #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) November 4, 2018
From creating threads for jobs to empowering women, journalist Rituparna Chatterjee has taken Twitter by the storm on @MasalaBai.
From HT Brunch, November 11, 2018
