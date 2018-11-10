A hilarious take on Bollywood to watch: This week’s WTF

Watch

Karunesh Talwar’s take on Bollywood and the first alien of Bollywood is going to tickle your ribs this weekend.

Tap

Boys on the metro, boys on the tube and even Ayushmann Khurrana. Hot Dudes Reading (@hotdudesreading) for fun!

Follow

Organise listening circles in your own cities. Hear women. Help women. Create safe spaces. Don’t let the fire die. #Metoo — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) November 4, 2018

From creating threads for jobs to empowering women, journalist Rituparna Chatterjee has taken Twitter by the storm on @MasalaBai.

From HT Brunch, November 11, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 21:13 IST