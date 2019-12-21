e-paper
Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
A toddling Taylor Swift, sarcastic little aliens and a tiny Saif Ali Khan...it is all things cute in this week's WTF

A toddling Taylor Swift, sarcastic little aliens and a tiny Saif Ali Khan...it is all things cute in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:18 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Taylor Swift’s new holiday song Christmas Tree Farm takes you back to the singer’s country music days and then on a delightful trip down memory lane of a tiny Taylor celebrating Christmas with family.  

Tap

Cute little aliens created by New York-based artist Nathan W Pyle talk about mundane life on earth and human behaviour, and rituals. Relatable to a T! 

View this post on Instagram

n o n - c o m p l i a n t

A post shared by Strange Planet (@nathanwpylestrangeplanet) on

Follow

@FilmHistoryPic is a goldmine for every Hindi cinema aficionado wanting to feast on rare photos and tracing the history of cinema.  

From HT Brunch, December 22, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

