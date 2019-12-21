A toddling Taylor Swift, sarcastic little aliens and a tiny Saif Ali Khan...it is all things cute in this week’s WTF

Updated: Dec 21, 2019

Taylor Swift’s new holiday song Christmas Tree Farm takes you back to the singer’s country music days and then on a delightful trip down memory lane of a tiny Taylor celebrating Christmas with family.

Cute little aliens created by New York-based artist Nathan W Pyle talk about mundane life on earth and human behaviour, and rituals. Relatable to a T!

@FilmHistoryPic is a goldmine for every Hindi cinema aficionado wanting to feast on rare photos and tracing the history of cinema.

Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Tiger Pataudi pic.twitter.com/0B3X5Gjst2 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 8, 2019

From HT Brunch, December 22, 2019

