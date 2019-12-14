Scarlett Johansson and Manav Kaul on this week’s WTF

brunch

Dec 14, 2019

Marvel begins its Phase 4 by giving Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) her own solo movie (albeit posthumously!) and everything about it is kick-ass, including the background score. Check out the teaser trailer of Black Widow if you don’t believe us!

Manav Kaul’s Instagram is like your own quiet corner amidst the cacophony of a crowded room. The dapper actor is also a professional wordsmith and his Instagram is full of beautiful original poetry

Revolution will not only be televised but live tweeted! Ever wondered how the twitter timeline would have looked like during the World War II? Follow @RealTimeWWII and you will have almost a moment-by-moment update on what happened that day in 1941

Imperial Navy's Striking Force is at sea in the Pacific, ready to start war with USA- ships are heading for Pearl Harbor, led by flagship aircraft carrier Akagi: pic.twitter.com/FMFzXrhVJD — WW2 Tweets from 1941 (@RealTimeWWII) December 3, 2019

