Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Scarlett Johansson and Manav Kaul on this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Brunch team
HT Brunch team
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Marvel begins its Phase 4 by giving Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) her own solo movie (albeit posthumously!) and everything about it is kick-ass, including the background score. Check out the teaser trailer of Black Widow if you don’t believe us! 

Tap

Manav Kaul’s Instagram is like your own quiet corner amidst the cacophony of a crowded room. The dapper actor is also a professional wordsmith and his Instagram is full of beautiful original poetry 

Follow

Revolution will not only be televised but live tweeted! Ever wondered how the twitter timeline would have looked like during the World War II? Follow @RealTimeWWII and you will have almost a moment-by-moment update on what happened that day in 1941

From HT Brunch, December 15, 2019

