Scarlett Johansson and Manav Kaul on this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:27 IST
Watch
Marvel begins its Phase 4 by giving Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) her own solo movie (albeit posthumously!) and everything about it is kick-ass, including the background score. Check out the teaser trailer of Black Widow if you don’t believe us!
Tap
Manav Kaul’s Instagram is like your own quiet corner amidst the cacophony of a crowded room. The dapper actor is also a professional wordsmith and his Instagram is full of beautiful original poetry
Follow
Revolution will not only be televised but live tweeted! Ever wondered how the twitter timeline would have looked like during the World War II? Follow @RealTimeWWII and you will have almost a moment-by-moment update on what happened that day in 1941
Imperial Navy's Striking Force is at sea in the Pacific, ready to start war with USA- ships are heading for Pearl Harbor, led by flagship aircraft carrier Akagi: pic.twitter.com/FMFzXrhVJD— WW2 Tweets from 1941 (@RealTimeWWII) December 3, 2019
From HT Brunch, December 15, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch