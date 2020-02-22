Editor’s Note: Join us in celebrating the 16th Anniversary of HT Brunch

brunch

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:07 IST

I noticed an odd thing last month: in the resolution business at the start of January, the number of fitness-related promises seemed less in number; everyone wanted to peel themselves off social media (peel off, not temporarily detox) to “reconnect with real life conversations”. (No, nobody left a hashtag!)

Social has been an exciting way to communicate in the last decade: from Facebook “reconnects” with childhood mates, to the normalisation of the shameless selfie, it has been an evolution of sorts. We’ve battled addiction, trolls, marketing pitches, and questioned #authenticity in the picture-perfect lives we project online.

The one thing Social Media hasn’t been able to master is what eventually matters the most: Credibility!

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and brother Mukund became the poster boys of middle-class Indian values after this cover was published last May

Thankfully, the 16th Anniversary issue of the magazine you hold in your hands has consistency and credibility in abundance. HT Brunch may revel in throwing up surprising new cover story spins week on week, but we are consistent in bringing to you happy stories every Sunday deserves.

Rarely, if ever, will you see an unhappy story in HT Brunch. We steer clear of politics and politicians, and the closest we’ve gotten was last year, when former RBI governor with defined political views Raghuram Rajan appeared on our cover; but even he shared space with his brother Mukund Rajan, both of who became poster boys for middle-class Indian values on Twitter in the days to come.

After Kareena Kapoor and Sania Mirza, Kalki Koechlin used Brunch to announce her pregnancy in September 2019

May be it’s this focus on “happy stories” that makes HT Brunch the harbinger of good news. After Kareena Kapoor and Sania Mirza put out their first pictures as expectant mothers, last year, Kalki announced her pregnancy, and her ideas of natural birthing and gender-neutral parenting through this magazine.

Respect where it is due is another form of happiness. That’s why, singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Hariharan, all leading stars in their own rights, did away with their egos and came together for an HT Brunch cover with their guru Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Arjun Rampal showed off his daughters on Brunch in June, while Shikhar Dhawan allowed wife Ayesha and son Zoravar to steal his limelight in May

Often called India’s best-looking man, actor Arjun Rampal showed off his teenage daughters on the cover of HT Brunch last year. And cricketer Shikhar Dhawan allowed his limelight to be taken away by wife Ayesha, seven years his senior and his 5-year-old son Zoravar, and showed how much he loved his wife, her daughters and their son, equally and more.

Prateek Kuhad, the young musician from Jaipur who appeared on Brunch in June, had Barack Obama pick one of his songs as his favourites of 2019

Interestingly, Brunch cover star Prateek Kuhad, the young musician from Jaipur who many were surprised to see make the cover of HT Brunch in June, ate their words and looked up his music (if they hadn’t already) when Barack Obama named Prateek’s song as one of his favourites from 2019.

Consistency in Brunch, also comes from our columnists, often called the best ensemble in the country. Vir Sanghvi and Seema Goswami have been writing in HT Brunch for over a decade and a half, Hormazd Sorabjee and Rajiv Makhni are India’s go-to names in motoring and tech, and Shoba Narayan and Rehana Munir’s perspectives fodder for thought.

In our 17th year, we promise to bring you as much happiness, and more. Kicking off the celebration is Bollywood’s Miss Sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez, whose positivity is sweet as it is sexy. Just like your Sundays ought to be!

Jamal Shaikh

Editor

Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter

From HT Brunch, February 23, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch