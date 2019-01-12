“If I was reborn as Donald Trump, I’d dye my hair black,” says Tanishk Bagchi

All about Tanishk Date of birth: November 23

Sun Sign: Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp

Place of birth: Kolkata

School/college: The Frank Anthony Public School/ North City College, Kolkata

First break: Banno Tera Swagger (Tanu Weds Manu, 2015)

High point of your life: Receiving the IIFA for Best Music for Badrinath Ki Dulhania last year

Low point of your life : When I lost my grandma. I was in Mumbai and the news reached me after a week.

The best thing about being a music composer is...?

The freedom you get to play with music and present the world your creation is truly a fantastic feeling.

And what’s the best thing about Bollywood numbers?

Bollywood is like an emotion. Whether you like it or not, there’s some amount of Bollywood inside every desi person.

Between The Humma Song and Tamma Tamma Again, which song would you pick?

Both are extremely dear to me, but if I have to choose one, it would have to be The Humma Song!

One song you’d never dare to remake is...?

Tu Hi Re. It’s a masterpiece by Rahman Sir and I absolutely love it.

A song that’s stuck in your head right now?

Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga.

If you were reborn as Donald Trump, you would…?

Dye my hair black!

A childhood memory you always carry with you?

When I first sang the song Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You, for a radio channel.

Which music composer would you want to be, if you could?

Quincy Jones.

The singer you love listening to?

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab.

One song you would want someone special to sing for you?

O Sanam by Lucky Ali.

A Bollywood actress you have the hots for is...?

Deepika Padukone.

One rumour you wish to start about yourself?

That I am Penélope Cruz’s ‘hot’ ex.

Who would you right swipe on Tinder?

I’m happily married and by answering this, I’d change the happily part!

The most romantic number for you is…

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 1992).

Love for you is… ?

The biggest invisible strength.

If you had to choose a song for a blind date, which one would it be?

Tere Bin from Simmba (2018).

How do you connect with your fans?

The best way today is social media – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter et al.

So, what’s the sweetest thing a fan has done for you?

During winters, a fan once waited for me outside my building entrance the entire night just to meet me.

A piece of advice you wish someone gave you 10 years ago?

Believe in yourself and have faith in God.

Tanishk’s favourites City: Amchi Mumbai!

Travel destination: Moscow

Food: Calcutta Aloo Biryani

Movie: Home Alone (1990)

Side of the bed: Now that I have a little one, whatever side is left for me

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, January 13, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 20:47 IST