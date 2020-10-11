e-paper
Home / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: How to let off the baggage and catch up on sleep

Jeremy Jauncey: How to let off the baggage and catch up on sleep

The international travel entrepreneur’s pro tip to travel light and his quirkiest habit

brunch Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:11 IST
Jeremy Jauncey
Jeremy Jauncey
Hindustan Times
Jeremy advises to use travel credit cards for that extra baggage allowance
Jeremy advises to use travel credit cards for that extra baggage allowance
         

On the cards

I’m not a light traveller, but I find it exceptionally tough when travelling to cold places in winter. How does one fit overcoats, snow boots and thermals in a 20 kgs allowance?

—Edsel Cabral, Via Instagram

Credit cards is my solution. Search for credit cards tailored for travel that offer the perk of additional baggage allowance and priority boarding. This makes life a lot easier and gives you more miles which can be used to purchase reward flights or more baggage.

Sleep on

What’s your quirkiest travel habit?

—Vivek Fernandes, Bengaluru

I take sleep very seriously and always travel with my own eye masks, ear plugs, mouth tape and blue light blocking glasses. It’s the only way I can beat jetlag.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020

