Jeremy Jauncey: How to let off the baggage and catch up on sleep
The international travel entrepreneur’s pro tip to travel light and his quirkiest habitbrunch Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:11 IST
On the cards
I’m not a light traveller, but I find it exceptionally tough when travelling to cold places in winter. How does one fit overcoats, snow boots and thermals in a 20 kgs allowance?
—Edsel Cabral, Via Instagram
Credit cards is my solution. Search for credit cards tailored for travel that offer the perk of additional baggage allowance and priority boarding. This makes life a lot easier and gives you more miles which can be used to purchase reward flights or more baggage.
Sleep on
What’s your quirkiest travel habit?
—Vivek Fernandes, Bengaluru
I take sleep very seriously and always travel with my own eye masks, ear plugs, mouth tape and blue light blocking glasses. It’s the only way I can beat jetlag.
Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups
From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020
