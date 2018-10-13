Jonita Gandhi’s latest rendition on this week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

Jonita Gandhi’s cover of Piya Tose Naina Laage is the soulful music you need this weekend to completely do away with stress.

Tap

Workout and girl bonding goals are all over Sumana Mitra’s (@sumanaxmitra) Instagram feed. Fitness and freedom goals!

Follow

Some crumbled goat cheese, a drizzle of truffle oil and scrunchy bites of chicken offal can liven up a wholewheat spaghetti with shredded pieces of chicken breast and broccoli pasta. And how!#pasta pic.twitter.com/A49Den8CLI — Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) October 10, 2018

Food blogger Kalyan Karmakar’s tweets (@Finelychopped)if you’re looking for some inspiration to put together a nice meal.

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 23:02 IST