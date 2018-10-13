Today in New Delhi, India
Jonita Gandhi’s latest rendition on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Jonita Gandhi’s cover of Piya Tose Naina Laage is the soulful music you need this weekend to completely do away with stress.

Tap

Workout and girl bonding goals are all over Sumana Mitra’s (@sumanaxmitra) Instagram feed. Fitness and freedom goals!

Follow

Food blogger Kalyan Karmakar’s tweets (@Finelychopped)if you’re looking for some inspiration to put together a nice meal.

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2018

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 23:02 IST

