Life is a party: 5 moves to recover from post-party calorie overload

brunch

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 00:54 IST

’Tis the season to be merry, to party and hang out with friends and family. A time when people have a tough time sticking to a strict regimen of exercise and diet. And it is very easy to load up on alcohol and junk food that’s served at parties and family get-togethers. But the harmful effects of partying can be lessened with these 5 workouts, which can be used at a pinch!

Brisk walking: If you up your walking pace to about 6.5 km per hour then it’ll lead to a whole host of benefits, least of which are cardio-vascular fitness, improvement of sleep, fat burning etc. Try doing this at least five to six times a week if brisk walking is all you are going to do. Pro – do not need access to a gym or equipment. Con – some may people find it boring.

Cardio in a gym: Use cardio machines like treadmill, cross trainer, exercise cycle etc. for getting decent fat burning, fitness-enhancing workouts. Use a steady pace, working up to a 60 to 70 per cent of your maximum heart rate. Ideally do cardio in the gym 3-5 times a week for 45 minutes at a time.

Pro: Variety and pace can be set as required and in less pollution etc.

Con: Cardio on a machine may create imbalances leading to injuries down the line.

Strength training: Strength training is ideal when we are ingesting excessive calories. I usually see people feel stronger in the gym while lifting weights during these days as the energy levels are high after eating well. If lifting weights is your thing, then now is the time to add weight to the bar and smash some personal records. Ideally get to the gym three to four times a week.

Pro: Weights are ideal for upping the metabolism and strength helps in every aspect of life. Con: Weights are a bad idea if you are hung over from too much drinking!

High-intensity intervals: These are my favorites for this season. All you need is 10 to15 minutes and you are done, especially if you do not have access to a gym. Put 10 minutes on the timer, do as many burpees as you can (try and get a hundred). OR, set a 10-minute timer, do 10 push-ups, 10 squats and 10 jump squats on the minute every minute. At the end of the 10 minutes, you’d have done a total of 300 repetitions. Last but not the least, put 12-minutes on the timer and do one-minute of skipping, 30 seconds for push-ups and 30 seconds for squats. Repeat six times.

Pro: This is time-efficient, providing biggest bang for your time buck.

Con: These workouts can be very intense for somebody not used to them.

Group exercise: When enthusiasm/energy is low and distractions are high, group exercise classes are ideal. It could be pilates, yoga, Zumba or even boot camp. Most of these classes tend to get people reasonably fit, burn some fat and generally increase a sense of well-being especially if you are feeling beaten up after all that partying.

Pro: Signing up for a group class motivates most people to be regular and that in my book is a big plus.

Con: The instructor may not how to fit in people with different fitness levels.

Author bio: Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, December 15, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch