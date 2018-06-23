 Lust Stories on this week’s watch list #BrunchWTF | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Lust Stories on this week’s watch list #BrunchWTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jun 23, 2018 19:06 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend

Watch

A sneak peek into the reality check of love, relationships and lots of lust on this new Netflix film Lust Stories. It might make you raise the question of sexual repression in our country, once again!

Tap

A gift for your stationery-crazy friend? Clay & Paper (@clayandpaper_official) has some cute and quirky notebooks, mugs etc. as well as some interesting office stuff.

Follow

She’s made the world look at poetry differently, and she’s kind enough to post her poems on Twitter. Follow Lang Leav (@langleav) for your perfect wallpaper writings.

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018

