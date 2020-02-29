Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Every man’s guide to managing body hair

brunch

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:12 IST

Body hair removal and trimming is not just restricted to women. A recent survey reveals that almost 80% women think excessive body hair on men is a turn off. Another finding reveals that 61% men seem to dislike their own body hair. More than doing it for anyone else, you should trim or remove your body hair, only if you want to!

Decoding The Lead Look Hair: Short on the sides and about an inch long on top. Styled used hair wax to create spikes.

Brows: Combed and trimmed.

Face: Clean and well groomed

Body: Sculpted and well defined.

Clothes and accessories: Ripped snug fit jeans and a biker’s helmet.

One of the biggest myths surrounding this grooming ritual is that removing the hair on your body, will make it grow back thicker, faster and a lot denser. None of these are either true or can be validated.

When to begin

It’s best to start only when the hair starts to grow either too rapidly, begins to feel uncomfortable or grows excessively bushy, long or goes a bit out of control. I suggest starting with a trim then graduating to removing it in parts or completely, only as and when you need to.

Who is doing it

It’s 2020 and by now most men trim or remove the hair on their body, or at least think about doing it. While some claim to do it purely for ‘professional reasons’ (models, actors, sportsmen) a lot of them actually do it because they prefer to look or feel smooth, clean and well defined. Hair removal now transcends barriers of age, cast, creed, economics, culture, religion and last but not the least – sexual orientation. Research shows that most men, who do it once, are likely to repeat the process, but may not always admit to doing so!

What to use

1. Clippers or trimmers: Especially useful if your growth is long, thick or bushy. A clipper may not always remove the hair completely but can shorten the length to a level that’s very close to skin.

Grooming Tip: A clipper is best to use if you like retaining some of your natural hair growth.

2. Hair removing creams: This is by far the quickest, easiest and most convenient way to remove body hair. They are many brands that make hair removal creams. If you are using a hair removal cream, ensure to understand and follow the usage instructions indicated on the packaging. Avoid creams if you have very dry or sensitive skin or are prone to allergies by using chemical based skin products. Time yourself and ensure you do not exceed the time mentioned by the products manufacturer.

Grooming tip: To play it safe, always apply a water-based moisturiser for a few days before and after using a hair removal cream.

3. Wax: Waxing removes hair from the roots and is therefore the most effective and long-lasting process to follow. The advantage: waxing keeps your skin looking and feeling smooth for days, if not weeks. Be warned though, that the process can be a bit painful and can often lead to skin breakouts, especially if the person who is doing it for you does not have a good hand or enough experience.

Grooming tip: You may also use wax strips for specific body areas.

Areas to target

Chest and abs: Recommended if you unbutton your shirt, wear deep neck tees or collarless tops. For a completely slick and clean look, remove all the hair – down to the roots. For a more real feel, trim as necessary.

Underarms: If you want to prevent sweating, stay cooler and feel lighter then it’s a good idea to keep the underarms completely clean.

Arms: If you wear sports vests, short or half sleeve tops, then you may want to consider trimming or removing the hair on the arms and forearms as well.

Fingers and hands: Trim the hair on the hands and fingers – if you occasionally wear full sleeve shirts or jackets and if your hands and fingers are excessively hairy.

Legs: Trimming the hair on the thighs and calves works a lot better than going completely clean – not only because it looks more manly and real, but also since it’s a lot easier to maintain.

The vitals: Remove the excessive hair – this will help keep the area dry and sweat free. If you have sensitive skin and are prone to a rash (especially during the hot or humid months), then you may want to consider going completely clean, as and when needed.

Three ways to keep your skin and body looking good

1.Cleanse

A good body needs an equally good (if not better) face to match it. I always suggest following a regular grooming routine just as you wold with a gym workout, sports or dancing routine to keep your body in shape and in top form.

Grooming face kit by Fabindia

The grooming box for men by Fabindia contains a charcoal face masque, charcoal face scrub and a green tea and menthol face wash – three key products that you must use on an ongoing and regular basis to keep the skin well groomed, clean, blemish free as well as appearing both brighter and healthier.

2.Lather

Use a natural or organic soap for your body. Based on their formulation, most organic soaps are more hydrating and tend to retain their healing properties.

Handmade Charcoal soap by The Secret Ingredient

I suggest the activated charcoal soap from The Secret Ingredient. It gently cleanses and nourishes the skin, while removing germs and impurities. The soap delivers on deep pore cleaning and leaves the skin feeling both fresh and clean.

3.Shine

While you may choose to use a moisturiser, ideally after a shower in the morning as well as before you go to bed, applying a body oil directly or during a massage will nourish and condition the skin and keep it looking and feeling smoother and softer.

Polynesian Monoi Radiance Oil by The Body Shop

Use a brand or formulation of your choice, at least once if not twice a week. My personal favourite is the Polynesian radiance oil by The Body Shop which adds sheen and lustre when used on the skin. This can also be used as a deep conditioning hair oil.

Author bio: The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, March 1, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch