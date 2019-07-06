OITNB’s trailer on this week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

The trailer of the finale season of Orange Is The New Black, no spoilers included!

Pete Souza, the chief photographer of the White House for President Obama, for his neat feed with some throwbacks from Obama’s presidential days on @petesouza

If you had to pick, who would you consider the most important character in Orange Is the New Black?



(I know OITNB is an ensemble drama with no single protagonist, but you are required to accept my dumb premise, sorry, it is in the Twitter Terms of Service.) — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 1, 2019

NYT TV critic James Poniewozik’s feed for his wit and take on conversations that matter

From HT Brunch, July 7, 2019

