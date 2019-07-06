Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 05, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

OITNB’s trailer on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:11 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
orange is the new black,oitnb season 7,netflix

Watch

The trailer of the finale season of Orange Is The New Black, no spoilers included!

Tap

View this post on Instagram

His only type.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Pete Souza, the chief photographer of the White House for President Obama, for his neat feed with some throwbacks from Obama’s presidential days on @petesouza

Follow

NYT TV critic James Poniewozik’s feed for his wit and take on conversations that matter

From HT Brunch, July 7, 2019

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 22:09 IST

tags

more from brunch
trending topics