e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Arunoday Singh: “The most dramatic thing I’ve done? I serenaded a girl by singing Frank Sinatra under her balcony!”

Personal Agenda with Arunoday Singh: “The most dramatic thing I’ve done? I serenaded a girl by singing Frank Sinatra under her balcony!”

The actor and poet feels happy that social media has helped his poems to be loved and appreciated by many without waiting for some publisher to find him good enough to publish

brunch Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:05 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Arunoday Singh’s first memory of being on stage is of playing Peter Pan in a school play
Arunoday Singh’s first memory of being on stage is of playing Peter Pan in a school play(Photo: Ambika Singh)
         
All About Arunoday
  • Date of birth: February 17
  • Place of birth: New Delhi
  • Sunsign :Aquarius
  • School/college: Kodaikanal International School/ Brandeis University, Massachusetts
  • First break: In the movie Sikandar
  • High point of your life: My marriage
  • Low point of your life: The divorce

Describe yourself in a haiku.

A sunlit chair / A perfect cup of coffee / Leave me there

What’s your most-used Hindi word?

Kya?

And your favourite word to use in a poem...?

Light.

What’s the last thing you googled?

Exact syllable count of a haiku.

Which character from fiction could qualify as your dream woman?

Catwoman. Because in some fever dream – I am Batman!

What’s your first memory of being on stage?

Playing Peter Pan, in a middle-school play.

Tell us one thing you have learnt from your past relationship?

How to maintain boundaries and value my own space.

What’s your most expensive indulgence?

Travel.

And what’s the most dramatic thing you’ve done in your life?

Serenaded a girl by singing Frank Sinatra under her balcony.

On My Phone
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • On speed dial: My father
  • Most used Instagram filter: Probably Juno [in Instagram stories]

Tell us the best part about being on social media.

To be able reach so many people and to have my poems read and appreciated without having to wait for some publisher to find me good enough to publish.

And the worst part...?

The negativity and hate that people spew, and how addictive social media is.

List one habit of yours that you want to get rid of.

Smoking.

What would the title of your biography be?

Ridiculous.

Follow@ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, April 26, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
This thermal camera measures temp, detects social distancing violations
This thermal camera measures temp, detects social distancing violations
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

top brunch news