Personal Agenda with Gaurav Gupta: “I’m in competition with time”

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:13 IST

If not a designer, what would you have been?

I really wanted to be an astronaut.

A lie you tell often...?

That I’m very patient!

A song you sang out loud...?

I believe I can fly by R. Kelly.

Is there a skill you’d want to acquire?

Deep sea diving. I’ll learn it this year.

What’s one thing you are competitive about?

I’m in competition with time.

Facts Date of birth: January 17

Sun sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Delhi

School/college: Springdales School, New Delhi/ NIFD Delhi & Mumbai and Central Saint Martins, London

First break: Going to Rome Fashion Week on the invitation of Altaroma Altamoda with my graduate collection

High point of your life: Opening my 5,000sqft couture salon in Mehrauli

Low point of your life: My struggle with depression from time to time

And your biggest pet peeve would be...?

Dumbness –when people don’t have the ability to think.

One thing you can’t leave your house without...?

My vanity kit.

A family tradition that you treasure...?

We go out for a ‘birthday dinner’ for everyone’s birthday in our house and cut a cake.

Your detox menu would be...?

Completely gluten-free, dairy-free, no sugar and salt, and I try and have no alcohol, and no drugs!

And your feel-good binge would be...?

Anything with coffee and chocolate with it, at night.

What’s your favourite selfie moment?

With Vivienne Westwood at Prince Charles’ house in London.

On Gaurav’s phone The most famous person you’ve texted: Deepika Padukone

Most used app: WhatApp

First app you check in the morning: Ditto

Last post on Instagram: Of my nephew crazily dancing

Least used app: UrbanClap

Your favourite fashion designer?

John Galliano.

Which fruit do you resemble?

A dragonfruit!

Your relationship advice to young couples...?

Have lots of sex and remember, monogamy is overrated!

Love to you is....?

Everything.

