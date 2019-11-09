e-paper
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Personal Agenda with Harbhajan Singh: “I often sang the title song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to get into a positive frame of mind”

The cricketer says that his daughter Hinaya can bring a smile to his face anytime, anywhere, always

brunch Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:33 IST
Lubna Salim
Lubna Salim
Hindustan Times
Harbhajan Singh says he is competitive about winning. Styling: Mohita Adhia; Suit, Giorgio Armani; shoes and belt, Brune & Bareskin
Harbhajan Singh says he is competitive about winning. Styling: Mohita Adhia; Suit, Giorgio Armani; shoes and belt, Brune & Bareskin (Photo: Rohan Shrestha)
         
All about Harbhajan
  • Date of birth:July 3
  • Sunsign :Cancer
  • Place of birth: Jalandhar, Punjab
  • School/college: Jai Hind Model School; Government Model Senior Secondary School; Doab School and Shri Parvati Jain High School
  • First break: In 1998, the India Vs Australia match in Bengaluru
  • High point of your life:Professionally, when in 2001 I took 32 wickets in three test matches against Australia and made a hat-trick, which in turn made the world record. Personally, when I married Geeta and when our daughter was born.
  • Low point of your life: Losing my father in 2000. He was the person instrumental in making me the guy I am today.

Is there a song you sing that instantly puts you into a positive frame of mind?

Few people know that during matches, I often sang the title song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). Haari baazi ko jeetna humein aata hai!

A skill you’d want to acquire is...?

The skills of a pilot! It is the most underestimated, but one that requires such a strong sense of responsibility!

What are you competitive about?

Winning!

And your biggest pet peeve would be...?

People who are not kind.

If you had to pick one person who brings a smile on your face on the darkest day, who would it be?

My three-year-old daughter Hinaya; anytime, anywhere, always.

What’s that one thing you can’t leave your house without?

My phone, since that’s the only thing that keeps me connected with my family when I am out.

Your favourite selfie moment...?

First selfie with my wife and daughter on the day she was born.

Which vegetable do you resemble and why?

I’d like to believe I resemble a potato; because my stint on the ground has been very versatile – being a bowler and

batsman both!

Which is your go-to social medium?

Instagram.

On my phone
  • Most used apps: WhatsApp & Twitter
  • First app you check in the morning: Ditto
  • On your speed dial: My wife, my mother and a few close friends
  • last insta post: Birthday wishes for Virat Kohli
  • Max. pix: Of my daughter

Your drinks of choice would be...?

Water and lassi!

Your relationship advice to young couples...?

Honesty, faith and love are the best virtues to nurture any relationship. Abide by them!

From HT Brunch, November 10, 2019

