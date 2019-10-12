e-paper
Personal Agenda with Lakshmi Rana: “The funniest thing I’ve overheard during fashion week… ‘Do you get to keep the clothes?’”

The supermodel talks about the relevance of fashion weeks but would prefer if there’s just one India Fashion Week

brunch Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:07 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Samreen Tungekar
Hindustan Times
If not a model then Lakshmi would have been a pilot in the Indian Air Force. (Location courtesy: Roseate House New Delhi; Styling and outfit: Shivan & Narresh; Make-up and hair: Sunil Gautam ; Art direction: Samreen Tungekar)
If not a model then Lakshmi would have been a pilot in the Indian Air Force. (Location courtesy: Roseate House New Delhi; Styling and outfit: Shivan & Narresh; Make-up and hair: Sunil Gautam ; Art direction: Samreen Tungekar)(Photo: Rohit Chawla)
         
All about Lakshmi
  • Date of birth: December 2
  • Sunsign :Sagittarius
  • Place of birth: Guwahati
  • School/college: Brightlands School, Dehradun
  • High point of your life: My baby Navisha coming into our world
  • Low point of your life: Losing my dad

What’s the last thing you googled…?

Glass catfish.

What’s the last outfit you wore that you want to wear again?

A stunning black Gaurav Gupta skirt.

Your go-to outfit…?

Black high-waisted trousers with a shirt or a top depending on the occasion.

A show you’ve binge-watched recently…?

What/If on Netflix.

If not a model, what would you would have been?

A pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Name three things you and your partner have in common.

A determined head, passionate love for our nation and we both love travelling.

If you woke up tomorrow as a man, what would you do?

Go back to sleep!

Do you think fashion weeks are still relevant?

They are relevant as it projects our industry in a common realm to the world. But I wish there is only one India Fashion Week.

If you had only 15 minutes to work out in a day, you would…?

Do some staircase running.

A beauty hack you follow…?

Sleep well if something important is coming up.

A secret skill you have…?

I make amazing cocktails.

Funniest thing you’ve overheard during fashion week?

“Do you get to keep the clothes?”

On My Phone
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • On your speed dial: My husband
  • First song on your Spotify: Strangers In The Night by Andrea Bocelli
  • Last app you check before going to bed: WhatsApp
  • Number of notifications on your phone right now: 5

Your cheat meal would include…?

Potatoes and cheese!

What’s the best relationship advice you’ve received?

Respect is a little more important than love.

A book that had a lasting impact on you…?

The Goal by Eliyahu M. Goldratt.

From HT Brunch, October 13, 2019

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 23:04 IST

