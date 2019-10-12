Personal Agenda with Lakshmi Rana: “The funniest thing I’ve overheard during fashion week… ‘Do you get to keep the clothes?’”

brunch

All about Lakshmi Date of birth: December 2

Sunsign :Sagittarius

Place of birth: Guwahati

School/college: Brightlands School, Dehradun

High point of your life: My baby Navisha coming into our world

Low point of your life: Losing my dad

What’s the last thing you googled…?

Glass catfish.

What’s the last outfit you wore that you want to wear again?

A stunning black Gaurav Gupta skirt.

Your go-to outfit…?

Black high-waisted trousers with a shirt or a top depending on the occasion.

A show you’ve binge-watched recently…?

What/If on Netflix.

If not a model, what would you would have been?

A pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Name three things you and your partner have in common.

A determined head, passionate love for our nation and we both love travelling.

If you woke up tomorrow as a man, what would you do?

Go back to sleep!

Do you think fashion weeks are still relevant?

They are relevant as it projects our industry in a common realm to the world. But I wish there is only one India Fashion Week.

If you had only 15 minutes to work out in a day, you would…?

Do some staircase running.

A beauty hack you follow…?

Sleep well if something important is coming up.

A secret skill you have…?

I make amazing cocktails.

Funniest thing you’ve overheard during fashion week?

“Do you get to keep the clothes?”

On My Phone Most used app: Instagram

On your speed dial: My husband

First song on your Spotify: Strangers In The Night by Andrea Bocelli

Last app you check before going to bed: WhatsApp

Number of notifications on your phone right now: 5

Your cheat meal would include…?

Potatoes and cheese!

What’s the best relationship advice you’ve received?

Respect is a little more important than love.

A book that had a lasting impact on you…?

The Goal by Eliyahu M. Goldratt.

