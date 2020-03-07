Personal Agenda with Mallika Dua: “Best way to handle trolls is to troll them back, and hug the”
The comedienne talks about mental health, pet peeves, and reveals what her real dating bio read!brunch Updated: Mar 07, 2020 20:33 IST
Describe yourself in three words.
Sensitive, lazy and ambitious.
Another profession you’d have chosen for yourself...?
Probably copywriting, which I used to do or interior designing that I love doing for my friends!
- Date of birth: July 18
- Sun sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Delhi
- School/college: Modern School, Barakhambha Road, New Delhi/Franklin and Marshal College, Pennsylvania
- First break: My YouTube video titled Shit people say in Sarojni Nagar
- High point of your life: Moving to Mumbai
- Low point of your life: When I was diagnosed with depression in 2013
What’s the last show you binge-watched?
Big Little Lies.
Comedy with a message or comedy just for laughs…?
Both, depending on what the purpose is.
Name your favourite comedians.
In India it’s Abhishek Upmanyu, Kunal Kamra and Varun Grover.
- Last Insta post: A reshared one about a social experiment on acid attack
- Most used app: Instagram
- Most rewatched YouTube video: Kunal Kamra’s first stand-up act
- Favourite Insta filter: Moody tones
- Person you call before sleeping: My manager, Saumya
Tell us your all-time favourite Hindi film dialogue.
Dhaki Tiki, Dhaki Tiki from Andaz Apna Apna (1994).
What’s the best way to handle trolls?
Troll them back, and hug them.
On a blind date, you would…?
Be nervous!
How would you introduce yourself on a dating site?
I was on one and I wrote: Perpetually hungry chudail!
What is your biggest pet peeve?
Bad breath and over confidence.
The biggest risk you have taken…?
Being vocal about my mental health.
Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter
From HT Brunch, March 8, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch