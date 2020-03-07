e-paper
Personal Agenda with Mallika Dua: "Best way to handle trolls is to troll them back, and hug the"

Personal Agenda with Mallika Dua: “Best way to handle trolls is to troll them back, and hug the”

The comedienne talks about mental health, pet peeves, and reveals what her real dating bio read!

brunch Updated: Mar 07, 2020 20:33 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
T-shirt, H&M; pant, Zara;shoes, Van Heusen; sunglasses, Ray-Ban; Location courtesy: Hyatt Regency New Delhi; Styling: Tanya Aggarwal; Art direction: Amit Malik; Make-up and hair: Pooja Gosain
T-shirt, H&M; pant, Zara;shoes, Van Heusen; sunglasses, Ray-Ban; Location courtesy: Hyatt Regency New Delhi; Styling: Tanya Aggarwal; Art direction: Amit Malik; Make-up and hair: Pooja Gosain(Shivamm Paathak)
         

Describe yourself in three words.

Sensitive, lazy and ambitious.

Another profession you’d have chosen for yourself...?

Probably copywriting, which I used to do or interior designing that I love doing for my friends!

Mallika in a minute
  • Date of birth: July 18
  • Sun sign: Cancer
  • Place of birth: Delhi
  • School/college: Modern School, Barakhambha Road, New Delhi/Franklin and Marshal College, Pennsylvania
  • First break: My YouTube video titled Shit people say in Sarojni Nagar
  • High point of your life: Moving to Mumbai
  • Low point of your life: When I was diagnosed with depression in 2013

What’s the last show you binge-watched?

Big Little Lies.

Comedy with a message or comedy just for laughs…?

Both, depending on what the purpose is.

Name your favourite comedians.

In India it’s Abhishek Upmanyu, Kunal Kamra and Varun Grover.

On Mallika’s phone
  • Last Insta post: A reshared one about a social experiment on acid attack
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • Most rewatched YouTube video: Kunal Kamra’s first stand-up act
  • Favourite Insta filter: Moody tones
  • Person you call before sleeping: My manager, Saumya

Tell us your all-time favourite Hindi film dialogue.

Dhaki Tiki, Dhaki Tiki from Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

What’s the best way to handle trolls?

Troll them back, and hug them.

On a blind date, you would…?

Be nervous!

How would you introduce yourself on a dating site?

I was on one and I wrote: Perpetually hungry chudail!

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Bad breath and over confidence.

The biggest risk you have taken…?

Being vocal about my mental health.

From HT Brunch, March 8, 2020

india news

