Personal Agenda with Mallika Dua: “Best way to handle trolls is to troll them back, and hug the”

brunch

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 20:33 IST

Describe yourself in three words.

Sensitive, lazy and ambitious.

Another profession you’d have chosen for yourself...?

Probably copywriting, which I used to do or interior designing that I love doing for my friends!

Mallika in a minute Date of birth: July 18

Sun sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Delhi

School/college: Modern School, Barakhambha Road, New Delhi/Franklin and Marshal College, Pennsylvania

First break: My YouTube video titled Shit people say in Sarojni Nagar

High point of your life: Moving to Mumbai

Low point of your life: When I was diagnosed with depression in 2013

What’s the last show you binge-watched?

Big Little Lies.

Comedy with a message or comedy just for laughs…?

Both, depending on what the purpose is.

Name your favourite comedians.

In India it’s Abhishek Upmanyu, Kunal Kamra and Varun Grover.

On Mallika’s phone Last Insta post: A reshared one about a social experiment on acid attack

Most used app: Instagram

Most rewatched YouTube video: Kunal Kamra’s first stand-up act

Favourite Insta filter: Moody tones

Person you call before sleeping: My manager, Saumya

Tell us your all-time favourite Hindi film dialogue.

Dhaki Tiki, Dhaki Tiki from Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

What’s the best way to handle trolls?

Troll them back, and hug them.

On a blind date, you would…?

Be nervous!

How would you introduce yourself on a dating site?

I was on one and I wrote: Perpetually hungry chudail!

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Bad breath and over confidence.

The biggest risk you have taken…?

Being vocal about my mental health.

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, March 8, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch