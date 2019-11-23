e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Personal Agenda with Sonalika Sahay: “If I woke up as a man, I’ll go back to sleep hoping to change back to a woman!”

The supermodel also talks about motherhood, and reveals her secret talent and celebrity crush

brunch Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:23 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
If not a model, then Sonalika would have been a veterinary doctor ; Styling: Bikanta; Make-up: Kaajee Rai; Outfit, Zara; accessories, Aldo; shoes, Zara)
If not a model, then Sonalika would have been a veterinary doctor ; Styling: Bikanta; Make-up: Kaajee Rai; Outfit, Zara; accessories, Aldo; shoes, Zara)
         
ALL ABOUT SONALIKA
  • Date of birth: May 25
  • Sunsign :Gemini
  • Place of birth: Ranchi
  • School/college: Mt. Carmel School, Hazaribagh/ IHM, New Delhi
  • First break: Tarun Tahiliani’s show at the Lakmé Fashion Week in 2007
  • High point of your life:When I bagged my first endorsement for a luxury brand in India
  • Low point of your life:My mother’s death in 2011

What’s the last thing you googled?

Delhi’s air pollution index.

What’s the last outfit you wore that you want to wear again?

Anamika Khanna, always and always.

Your go-to outfit…?

Shorts and a tee.

A show you’ve binge-watched recently…?

The Crown.

If not a model, what would you would have been?

A veterinary doctor.

If you woke up as a man tomorrow, what would you do?

Go back to sleep hoping to change back to a woman.

What’s the best thing about being a mother?

Everything. Motherhood changed my perspective on life.

The sweetest thing your daughter does for you?

She makes small cards with cute notes and hides them under my pillow or side table. When I come back to these from work, it just makes my day!

If you had only 15 minutes to work out in a day, you would…?

Run at top speed for 10 minutes and stretch for five.

A secret skill you have…?

I can do underwater headstand in my swimming pool!

Name a celebrity you are crushing on these days.

Chris Hemsworth and closer home, Anil Kapoor.

One piece of fitness advice you’d want to give all women...?

Make time for yourself and work out everyday, even if it’s for 30 minutes.

ON MY PHONE
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • On your speed dial: My brother’s number, who never answers my calls!
  • First song on your Spotify: I Try by Macy Gray
  • Last app you check before going to bed: Netflix
  • Most used filter on Instagram: Superzoom
  • Least used app on your phone: Snapchat

Your cheat meal would include…?

I never restrict my diet. But when I’m in Mumbai, I can’t leave without having vada pav.

A book that had a lasting impact on you…?

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life. Read it twice.

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, November 24, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
