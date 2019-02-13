Piyush Sethi’s relationship advice: Have more courage to trust love one more time

When Roshni (better known as blogger Roshni Bhatia of Thechiquefactor) took her young son and walked out of her first marriage, she had lost all faith in the institution. Her husband was a male chauvinist expecting nothing but service from his wife.

“Our marriage is like a perfect partnership, which we nurture with love each day” — Roshni Sethi

“I had no say, even in my own life decisions,” says Roshni. “I was required to stay at home and produce kids, with no independence, as that’s what Indian wives do, according to my ex-husband.”

Disillusioned, she vowed never to fall in love again. But then co-worker Piyush came into her life. His loving nature melted her heart. And when Piyush proposed to her and accepted her son as his own, Roshni couldn’t say no.

Now married to Piyush for seven years, Roshni has only positive things to say. While Piyush’s only fear when marrying her was how her son from her first husband would adjust to his new circumstances. “Thankfully, everything turned out great,” he says.

Love, hate, tolerate

Roshni: I love that he’s very caring, but I’d appreciate it if he was a little more expressive.

Piyush: She is very beautiful and intelligent, but I hate how much of a perfectionist she is!

February 10, 2019

Feb 13, 2019