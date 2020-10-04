Sohrab Kushrushahi: Gain protein with a plant-based diet

brunch

A veggie wonders…

I’m a 25-year-old girl and am strictly vegetarian. Is there a way for me to get protein without taking powders?

—Shreya Daga, Delhi

The whole ‘you’re vegetarian and won’t get enough protein’ battle rages on! Jokes apart, of course, there is a way. I turned vegetarian a year or so back (my poor Parsi mom still doesn’t understand why) and I’ve actually found it pretty easy to get my protein from natural food: to name a few, paneer, spinach, broccoli, tofu, lentils, curd and chickpeas. Protein powders definitely have a place in life, but you don’t really need them the way people make you believe.

