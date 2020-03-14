Solomon Souza, Rishi Kapoor, and Kajol’s new short film… in this week’s WTF

View this post on Instagram

On your marks... Get set... Goa! What a whirlwind of a week, finally moved out of Saligao, Souza’s ancestral village, and back to the capital, Panjim! Painting a bunch of smaller pieces along the way which i will upload soon! muma Souza also came to join the fun and landed a few days ago! This is the first large piece we are tackling here, it is of Seraphino Antao.. nicknamed "the cheetah" he was a Kenyan born sprinter of Goan origin, who was one of the worlds fastest men for some years winning a gold medal for kenya during the 1962 common wealth games! Marking a historical international first for an Indian runner! My mother and I just enjoyed a wonderfully relaxing shabbat in Palolem, south Goa, at the chabbad house here and I am now fully charged for a long week of work ahead! With only 17 work days left to the trip all i can say is: Let the race begin!