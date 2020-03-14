e-paper
Home / Brunch / Solomon Souza, Rishi Kapoor, and Kajol's new short film… in this week's WTF

Solomon Souza, Rishi Kapoor, and Kajol’s new short film… in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:27 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Priyanka Banerjee’s 13-minute short film Devi starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and a motley bunch of super powerful actors, is a hard-hitting and poignant film on rape victims (not all get to be ‘survivors’)

Tap

Check out the exquisite and vibrant murals of internationally-acclaimed London-bred and Israel-based street artist Solomon Souza, 26, who also happens to be the grandson of late FN Souza

View this post on Instagram

On your marks... Get set... Goa! What a whirlwind of a week, finally moved out of Saligao, Souza’s ancestral village, and back to the capital, Panjim! Painting a bunch of smaller pieces along the way which i will upload soon! muma Souza also came to join the fun and landed a few days ago! This is the first large piece we are tackling here, it is of Seraphino Antao.. nicknamed "the cheetah" he was a Kenyan born sprinter of Goan origin, who was one of the worlds fastest men for some years winning a gold medal for kenya during the 1962 common wealth games! Marking a historical international first for an Indian runner! My mother and I just enjoyed a wonderfully relaxing shabbat in Palolem, south Goa, at the chabbad house here and I am now fully charged for a long week of work ahead! With only 17 work days left to the trip all i can say is: Let the race begin!

A post shared by Solomon Souza (@solomonsouza) on

Check out the irreverent, acerbic and hilarious Rishi Kapoor take a dig at modern-day directors who keep their eyes glues on the monitors while shooting!  

From HT Brunch, March 15, 2020

