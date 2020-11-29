e-paper
"There's nothing some Pinot Grigio can't cure!" says fashion designer Rimzim Dadu

“There’s nothing some Pinot Grigio can’t cure!” says fashion designer Rimzim Dadu

The 34-year-old Delhiite lets us into her daily life and lesser-known details

brunch Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 07:14 IST
Lubna Salim
Lubna Salim
Hindustan Times
Delhi designer Rimzim Dadu is hooked to the song
Delhi designer Rimzim Dadu is hooked to the song
         

Delhi designer Rimzim Dadu who, is best-known for her metal wire saris, is hooked to the song Bad Guy by Billie Eilish these days and believes that there’s nothing some Pino Grigio can’t cure. She hates calls not proceeded by a text message, and plans her days using an app called MinimaList, where she plans her next day before hitting the sack.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I have major social anxiety. So, I get very awkward at parties and events. I am at my creative best under intense pressure, when I have to meet impossible deadlines. And I am a space geek.

What’s the best thing about fashion?

That you can get away with anything!

A dream that you constantly saw as a child...?

That I could levitate by closing my eyes and just focusing really hard.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

If it feels like too much effort – there’s something wrong.

If you were on Tinder, who would you swipe right?

My Tinder days are long gone!

A podcast you listen to?

Green Planet, Blue Planet.

A health shot for our readers.

Blast your favourite song and dance like no one’s watching – mental health shot!

Describe yourself in a hashtag .

#NocturnalSoul

{ This or that? }

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or Mountains?

Beaches

Fashion weeks or store launches?

Fashion weeks

Models or celebrity show stoppers:

Models

Big party or small gathering?

I would’ve said small gathering, but the lockdown got me craving a big party!

{ Bedside stories}

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Drink some warm water and try to avoid conversations.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

One with the charging socket.

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Crispy dosa and coffee.

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

